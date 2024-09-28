“What Mikel has instilled” Walcott gives his reaction to hard faought Arsenal win

Theo Walcott is impressed with how Arsenal defeated Leicester City in their Premier League game this afternoon.

The Gunners appeared to be heading for a routine win before their visitors levelled the game at 2-2.

In the past, that might have been enough to demoralise Arsenal, but not this time.

The current Arsenal team knows how to get results against and Walcott believes Mikel Arteta has instilled the belief that they can beat anyone.

This gives them the confidence to keep pushing for a win, no matter the situation they find themselves in.

The Gunners showed their class and mentality in the way they beat Leicester, and Walcott said on BBC Live:

“What I feel is really important is what Arsenal have learned from last year.

“I feel that the crowd got them through it. The positive energy is just feeding out of the club at the moment.

“It is even bigger to get the win because Man City dropped points today.

“In my time there was an element of ‘can we do it?’ What Mikel is instilled is that belief that they will do it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become one of the best teams in England, and we reached that level because of our persistence and resilience in Premier League matches.

This team does not know when it’s beaten, and that is a recipe for success, which could help us become champions this season.

