What more can the Arsenal midfield do to help improve results?

Arsenal has had some of the most underperforming players in the Premier League this season, especially in the midfield.

Arsenal has quality players like Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but not all of them are pulling their weight on a consistent basis.

The team’s midfield has underperformed arguably more than any other position in the team and Mikel Arteta will be scratching his head as he looks to get more out of his midfielders.

As a fan, I am happy that we have the likes of Torreira and Xhaka in our ranks, but I am dissatisfied with what they have been contributing so far.

Some credits is due to them for the upturn in performances under Mikel Arteta but we need a few more things from them going forward.

I will admit that in recent games, especially against Newcastle yesterday, they have done better but more is needed.

More Goals

Arsenal midfielders have to begin to chip in with the goals more often. Almost every team knows that Aubameyang is our main source of goals and they will look to focus on him.

With goals coming from midfield, we can become more unpredictable and teams will find it hard to stop us from scoring.

Control of games

We let games slip out of our hands too often. I want our midfielders to take control of games more, I want them to dictate the pace and direction of the game even if we are winning. Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos did that against the Geordies and look what that achieved.

Help the defence more often

Defending should be a team effort. Often our defenders are left on their own to take care of danger, however, if our midfielders can offer more support by tracking back, it would be hard for teams to expose our defence as often as they have been doing.

Our midfielders have done their bit in terms of helping the team improve results but there is still a lot more they can offer.

An article from Ime