What must Arteta achieve this season to keep his job? 

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal one of the toughest clubs to play against in this campaign, with the Gunners earning some impressive wins in recent weeks.

We are currently back inside the top four, albeit after playing more games than other clubs below us.

This is a very positive period for the club and it has given Arteta some much-needed credit in the bank.

Considering we finished outside the European places last season, finishing this campaign in the Champions League spot might be an overachievement.

But what is the best way to finish this season for Arteta to keep his job?

Arsenal has made significant progress in the Carabao Cup and we’re in the semi-final.

We have a chance of winning that trophy and as things stand, we can also finish the season inside the top-six.

That should be the goal for this campaign, considering the progress we have made so far.

Beating Liverpool in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup would be tough, but the FA Cup is another trophy we can win.

Win that and finish inside the top-six and fans should be happy with Arteta, while we target the top four in the next campaign after adding more quality players to our squad.

Do you also think that is a good enough target?

