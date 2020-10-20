What Needs to Change for Arsenal to Win the Premier League?

When you think of the big clubs in the Premier League, there’s no doubt that Arsenal appear towards the top of the list. The club has won the league a whopping 13 times, but success in this regard has dried up in recent years, and the last time they got their hands on the Premier League trophy was back in 2004.

The two trophies English football supporters yearn for most are the Premier League and the Champions League. Of course, you can win the latter even when you’re not at the top of your respective league, but it stands to reason that success in the league gives you a better chance of winning Europe’s top prize.

Arsenal supporters are starved of success in the Premier League, but what do you think needs to change for them to find themselves in the top spot once again?

Stability

Until recently, Arsenal were one of the most stable clubs in world football regarding their managerial appointments. Arsene Wenger was appointed as manager in 1996 and was in charge for 1,235 games before being relieved of his duties in 2018.

One of the issues with modern football is that managers don’t seem to be given enough time to put their stamp on a team. Some projects require several seasons to blossom, but the demands of supporters require almost instant results. Since Wenger, Unai Emery has been and gone after taking charge of just 78 games, and Arsenal have since turned to Mikel Arteta.

For success to occur, Arteta needs to be given time to build his project, even if things are bumpy along the way.

Transfers

Transfers are a massive part of football success these days. When you look at clubs like Manchester City who can spend hundreds of millions when things don’t go right, it can seem an insurmountable task to finish ahead of them.

Nevertheless, clubs like Liverpool have shown that there are bargains to be found in the market that can push a team to the next level. Consider Andrew Robertson, for example, who arrived for just £8M and has established himself as one of the world’s best left backs.

That’s not to say that Arsenal must find gems for peanuts all the time, but success will rely on them not overspending on players that fail to deliver.

Luck and Big Results

You only have to look at the odds over at Betsafe Sports Betting to see that Arsenal are valued as a lesser team than the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. Even pundits and ex footballers don’t have them finishing at the top any time soon.

Somewhere along the way, Arsenal will need to find it within themselves to start winning more games against their closest competitors. This may come down to a combination of training and luck but, without these results, they won’t be winning the league, and this has been a long-term issue for Arsenal. It’s all well and good looking flashy against lesser opposition, but it’s not enough if you’re coming unstuck every time you face a club that’s fighting for the same finishing spots.

Support

Going back to stability, Arsenal supporters need to get behind their manager and team and allow them to build a project over several seasons. It’s not helpful to protest against a managerial appointment in the stadium or complain on social media constantly when things don’t go your way. Although it can be frustrating at times, the final success of a team rests on whether they could complete the journey. Otherwise, you’re resetting yourself to square one repeatedly.

They need our support more than ever…