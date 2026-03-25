Arsenal News Gooner News

What Newcastle think about Sandro Tonali amid Arsenal interest

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali ahead of the summer transfer window, having also been associated with a late attempt to sign him in January. The midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent seasons, prompting the Gunners to pursue his signature as they look to strengthen their squad.

Tonali remains under contract at Newcastle United, a club that has consistently maintained its desire to retain him. The Magpies have made their position clear to interested parties, signalling that they are reluctant to part ways with one of their most influential players. Nevertheless, his continued excellence on the pitch has only intensified external interest.

Growing Interest in Tonali

Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the Italian, recognising his ability to elevate their midfield. Despite this, Tonali is reportedly content at Newcastle and is not seeking to force a move, mindful of maintaining a positive relationship with his current club.

However, Newcastle’s struggles this season have raised questions about their ability to keep hold of top talent. Tonali’s performances have arguably outgrown the club’s current trajectory, increasing speculation that a departure could become a realistic outcome in the near future.

Transfer Fee and Market Context

As reported by the Metro, Newcastle are now preparing for the possibility of his exit and has set an asking price of approximately £80 million for any club wishing to secure his services. This valuation reflects both his importance to the team and the broader inflation within the transfer market.

While the figure is substantial, it is not considered excessive given Tonali’s quality and consistency at the highest level. For Arsenal, meeting this valuation would represent a significant investment, yet one that could deliver considerable long-term benefits if he continues to perform at his current standard.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Jens Lehmann
Lehmann explains why Kepa has to keep getting minutes at Arsenal
Arsenal makes a decision on the future of Gabriel Jesus 
Arsenal is keeping tabs on exciting new Bournemouth signing
Posted by

Tags Sandro Tonali

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors