What Newcastle think about Sandro Tonali amid Arsenal interest

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali ahead of the summer transfer window, having also been associated with a late attempt to sign him in January. The midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers in recent seasons, prompting the Gunners to pursue his signature as they look to strengthen their squad.

Tonali remains under contract at Newcastle United, a club that has consistently maintained its desire to retain him. The Magpies have made their position clear to interested parties, signalling that they are reluctant to part ways with one of their most influential players. Nevertheless, his continued excellence on the pitch has only intensified external interest.

Growing Interest in Tonali

Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for the Italian, recognising his ability to elevate their midfield. Despite this, Tonali is reportedly content at Newcastle and is not seeking to force a move, mindful of maintaining a positive relationship with his current club.

However, Newcastle’s struggles this season have raised questions about their ability to keep hold of top talent. Tonali’s performances have arguably outgrown the club’s current trajectory, increasing speculation that a departure could become a realistic outcome in the near future.

Transfer Fee and Market Context

As reported by the Metro, Newcastle are now preparing for the possibility of his exit and has set an asking price of approximately £80 million for any club wishing to secure his services. This valuation reflects both his importance to the team and the broader inflation within the transfer market.

While the figure is substantial, it is not considered excessive given Tonali’s quality and consistency at the highest level. For Arsenal, meeting this valuation would represent a significant investment, yet one that could deliver considerable long-term benefits if he continues to perform at his current standard.