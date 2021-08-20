What next for Arsenal if Arteta gets the boot?

No sooner has the 2021-22 campaign begun, already the rumours are rife that the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta won’t last the season. Following the defeat against newly-promoted Brentford and as fans raged on social networks, there was immediately speculation the club has already started sounding out potential successors.

Progress in the cups & failure in the Premier League

After picking up the pieces where fellow Spaniard Unai Emery left off, Arteta was unable to guide the Gunners higher than eighth in the Premier League, although he did provide silverware at the end of the 2019-20 campaign by leading his team to FA Cup victory. This gave Arsenal fans a glimmer of hope that things would get better, only to be left frustrated.

The start to the 2020-21 season was horrendous, despite the additions of Gabriel and Thomas Partey to bolster the team, including a winless run of seven games in the Premier League through November and December. That had been enough to oust Emery just a year before, although the Arsenal hierarchy stood firmly behind their second successive Spanish manager.

To be fair, that confidence did seem vindicated, as Arsenal enjoyed an unbeaten month in the Premier League, yet by February the lack of consistency returned, while the Gunners had been eliminated from both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. Meanwhile, progress in the Europa League was at least providing some light relief.

Of course, that European adventure would eventually crumble and not without a large dose of irony. When the Gunners were paired with Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals, it brought a reunion with former boss Emery in his favourite competition. Needless to say, Villarreal won through and Arsenal were left staring at an empty trophy cabinet, along with finishing eighth in the Premier League for the second season in a row.

Arsenal betting on Arteta improvements

While the complete lack of any direction seems alarming enough, with the men in suits upstairs apparently unable to formulate any clear strategy at the club, Arteta is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. That being said, his demeanour often gives the impression of someone treading water, biding their time until being told to go.

For the moment, Arsenal seem content to gamble on the Spaniard turning things around, although the club would be remiss not to be sounding out potential replacements at the same time. Bookies are already taking bets on how long Arteta has at the Emirates, with some even providing odds for who might succeed him at this troubled helm. Indeed, rumours abound regarding who might be next in the Emirates hotseat.

😵 Antonio Conte has lost more matches against Arsenal than any other English side in his managerial career (4) 👀 The Italian has just one victory in eight previous meetings with the Gunners pic.twitter.com/OAcHMMZBhg — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 16, 2021

In the same way that we might look for an ideal betting site to best suit our needs, Arsenal must adopt the same approach if things are going to improve any time soon. Under the assumption that Arteta may eventually be sacked, the club needs to have a solid strategy in place to back whoever they bring in, then upfront with supporters about what that entails.

New manager before Christmas?

One man placed in the frame is former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, if recent reports are to be believed. The Italian coach would undoubtedly be a top-notch appointment, although if we are completely honest with ourselves, does Arsenal currently match the kind of ambition for which he is renowned? For now, the club seems content to amble along with Arteta in the firing line.

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal acting swiftly, apparently unwilling to make any knee-jerk reactions based on early results in the Premier League- However, should the team continue to struggle for positive results as we approach Christmas, that situation could evolve and change quite quickly. If that scenario appears, we can only hope the next appointment will finally be the one to end our frustrations.