What next for Pepe now he has no future at Arsenal?

Arsenal Keen to Offload Nicolas Pepe as Transfer Window Approaches

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are now actively inviting offers for Pepe this summer, as they look to offload him and reduce their wage bill. The report even suggests that if no suitable bids emerge, the Gunners may consider terminating his contract before the end of the transfer window.

The Ivorian, who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2019 for a staggering £72 million, has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag during his three seasons with the Gunners.

Nicolas Pepe is one of the higher earners on Arsenal’s books, though, with only 12 months left on his deal, there is a possibility that his contract could be terminated by the end of the summer window. Arsenal are hoping to avoid that scenario & instead generate a transfer fee,… pic.twitter.com/zb3NkU9OPQ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 13, 2023

Pepe featured in 112 games for Arsenal, finding the back of the net 27 times. However, his performances fell short of expectations, leading to a loan spell back to Ligue 1 with Nice for the past season. While the 28-year-old managed to score eight goals in 28 appearances for the French side, Nice has indicated that they are not interested in securing his services on a permanent basis.

Pepe’s high wage demands make him one of the top earners at Arsenal, and the club is eager to free up funds for potential new signings.

The North London side is reportedly close to breaking their transfer record once again, with a £100 million deal for West Ham United’s Declan Rice in the works. If completed, the move would see Rice become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Nicolas Pepe has made just 80 appearances, with 43 starts in the Premier League for Arsenal. He's scored 16 and assisted nine goals. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) June 13, 2023

Additionally, Arsenal retains interest in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, a player they attempted to acquire in January. However, securing the services of the Ecuadorian midfielder is likely to come at a significant cost, with a price tag exceeding £70 million this summer.

With Arsenal gearing up for a return to the UEFA Champions League next season, manager Mikel Arteta is focused on strengthening the squad’s depth. Unfortunately for Pepe, it appears that he does not feature in Arteta’s future plans, leading the Gunners to seek alternatives and opportunities to offload the winger during the transfer window.

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Arsenal’s intentions to move on from Nicolas Pepe reflect their commitment to restructuring the squad and optimizing their resources for future challenges.

Writer: Yash Bisht