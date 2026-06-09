What Nottingham Forest thinks about Arsenal’s interest in their player

Morgan Gibbs-White is the latest player being linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners consider him the best alternative to Morgan Rogers in the current transfer discussions surrounding their midfield targets.

Rogers has been in fine form, and Arsenal are interested in adding him to their squad. However, if they cannot secure a deal for him, they could turn their attention to Gibbs-White at this stage of the transfer window.

Arsenal Transfer Considerations

Gibbs-White is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League and could have joined Tottenham last summer, but Nottingham Forest rejected the move and kept him in their squad, further underlining his reputation within English football.

He remains one of their top earners and most important players, and Forest have no desire to lose someone they consider a key part of their team as they continue to build around him going forward.

The midfielder might be open to a new challenge and a move to a bigger club, which could boost his chances of playing for England at major competitions, so Arsenal could approach to sign him this summer, which could also increase his visibility at international level.

However, Forest are not too worried about interest from the Gunners, although the situation could change if formal offers arrive.

Nottingham Forest Stance and Future Outlook

According to the Daily Mail, Forest believe he will stay with them for at least one more season as the summer window develops further.

They do not want to sell him this summer and believe he will not push for an exit either, giving them confidence that they can keep their key man for another campaign despite external speculation continuing.

The situation suggests Arsenal may need to look elsewhere unless circumstances change significantly during the transfer window as Arsenal weigh up their options carefully moving forward in the process.

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