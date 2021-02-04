Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

What now for Alex Runarsson?

It would appear that Mikel Arteta and Edu have come to the conclusion that buying the Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson in the summer was a grave mistake, and the Arsenal coach has now taken the decision of leaving him out of the Europa League squad for the knockout stages.

It is quite a blow for the 25 year-old, because the Europa League is usually the competition that gives game time to the backup to Bernd Leno, but now even that chance has been taken away from him.

The timing of this announcement could have better as well, considering that Bernd Leno is suspended for this weekend’s game at Aston Villa and our new backup keeper Mat Ryan is struggling with a hip injury. It is still not certain whether Ryan will be fit enough to travel to Villa Park, but if he is unavailable then it seems likely that Alex Runarsson will start in goal with the youngster Artur Okonkwo on the bench.

Okonkwo is only 19 years old but highly regarded, but Arteta also has James Hillson, who is 20 and joined us from Reading 18 months ago.

This omission of Runarsson is hardly going to help his confidence, so could Arteta even be thinking of starting with Okonkwo between the sticks on Saturday?

Posted by

Tags Okonkwo Runarsson

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotanidea says:
    February 4, 2021 at 9:36 am

    I think he’d be transfer-listed in the summer. Poor guy and poor purchase by Arsenal coaches

    Reply
  2. Loose Cannon says:
    February 4, 2021 at 9:50 am

    Setbacks are part of life, even Leno had a howler last game, so no keeper is immune from howlers.My suggestion to the lad is train hard, take one game at a time, keep focused and a winner is one who turns a losing situation around. More experienced keepers like Kepa or De Gea, even Loris have had bad days. There are n number of clubs playing football, so in the summer the lad will move, till then he should do his best. Greats like Ozil were left out too, so nothing personal, just be professional and improve.

    Reply
  3. Sean M says:
    February 4, 2021 at 9:52 am

    What was he £1.5m. I can live with that. It was a panic buy, we all knew it, but not a “grave” mistake by any means.

    Reply
  4. McLovin says:
    February 4, 2021 at 9:52 am

    So Balogun is a goner huh..?

    Don’t really care what happens for Runarsson. It’s quite evident he is not PL standard (being Dijon’s back up keeper should’ve rang the bells).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs