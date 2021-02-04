What now for Alex Runarsson?

It would appear that Mikel Arteta and Edu have come to the conclusion that buying the Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson in the summer was a grave mistake, and the Arsenal coach has now taken the decision of leaving him out of the Europa League squad for the knockout stages.
It is quite a blow for the 25 year-old, because the Europa League is usually the competition that gives game time to the backup to Bernd Leno, but now even that chance has been taken away from him.
Full Europa League squad. Only four homegrown players named so senior list is reduced from 25 players to 21. pic.twitter.com/lQCxzvJRNp
— Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) February 3, 2021
The timing of this announcement could have better as well, considering that Bernd Leno is suspended for this weekend’s game at Aston Villa and our new backup keeper Mat Ryan is struggling with a hip injury. It is still not certain whether Ryan will be fit enough to travel to Villa Park, but if he is unavailable then it seems likely that Alex Runarsson will start in goal with the youngster Artur Okonkwo on the bench.
Okonkwo is only 19 years old but highly regarded, but Arteta also has James Hillson, who is 20 and joined us from Reading 18 months ago.
This omission of Runarsson is hardly going to help his confidence, so could Arteta even be thinking of starting with Okonkwo between the sticks on Saturday?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think he’d be transfer-listed in the summer. Poor guy and poor purchase by Arsenal coaches
Setbacks are part of life, even Leno had a howler last game, so no keeper is immune from howlers.My suggestion to the lad is train hard, take one game at a time, keep focused and a winner is one who turns a losing situation around. More experienced keepers like Kepa or De Gea, even Loris have had bad days. There are n number of clubs playing football, so in the summer the lad will move, till then he should do his best. Greats like Ozil were left out too, so nothing personal, just be professional and improve.
What was he £1.5m. I can live with that. It was a panic buy, we all knew it, but not a “grave” mistake by any means.
So Balogun is a goner huh..?
Don’t really care what happens for Runarsson. It’s quite evident he is not PL standard (being Dijon’s back up keeper should’ve rang the bells).