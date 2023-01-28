What now for Smith-Rowe after Arsenal’s new arrivals?

What Does the Future Hold for Emile Smith Rowe? A Midfield Role, Maybe by Sam
The arrival of Leandro Trossard more than a week ago altered the dynamics of Arsenal’s attack. His arrival has undoubtedly put an end to any concerns about Arteta’s attack. In any case, one might wonder where Trossard will be seen most often in an Arsenal shirt. We saw him play from the left wing against Manchester United, and he also did so in the FA Cup against Manchester City.
For the time being, Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to fill in at left wing. If that is the case, what happens to Emile Smith-Rowe, who has been an option for Arsenal’s left winger for the last two seasons?
Smith Rowe and Martinelli were battling for Arsenal’s left wing, which Martinelli appeared to have won, making Smith Rowe his backup. With Trossard in the picture, Smith Rowe may struggle to find a role in the attack. So, what happens next for Emile Smith-Rowe?
Arteta may reintroduce Emile Smith-Rowe as an attacking midfielder, according to Four Four Two’s Mark White. Smith-Rowe burst onto the scene as an attacking midfielder. Notably, it was assumed that when Odegaard was acquired, the two would compete for the same number, but Arteta chose not to have that battle, instead shifting Smith-Rowe to the left wing.
Smith Rowe, according to White, may be given a role in midfield, but not as Odegaard’s backup, but rather to play in Xhaka’s position alongside Odegaard in the double-number 8 midfield set-up that Arsenal has been using this season.
“Smith Rowe still has everything needed to make it as a good midfielder. His close control is excellent; he drives forward with purpose; he can arrive late in the box; and his ball-striking is excellent,” he writes in his FFT column. “Watch Granit Xhaka this season, roaming, creating, and scoring plenty: That’s exactly the role that ESR was born to play.”
On a good day, Smith-Rowe can be a handful for opponents, and his return to midfield could see him reclaim his magic. This tactical shift will undoubtedly help his development. Xhaka has been excellent this season, but at 30, he needs a long-term replacement.
Developing Smith-Rowe to be his successor could save Arsenal millions in transfer fees.
Sam P
Next season Arsenal can have 60 games. Assuming players can participate in about 45 games, added to injuries, loss of form etc, Smith Rowe will get many games, as will all the top level players. ESR is coming back to fitness and will definitely sing from our hymn-sheet again.
We already have a successor to Xhaka in Zinchenko who excels in central .midfield for the Ukraine.As for ESR until he is fully fit ,there really is little point in speculating as to the role for him.What is abundantly clear, is that Trossard and ESR are talented and adaptable and give Arteta plenty of options in the front three. Our need for a quality DM has been evident for some time,and the acquisition of Caicedo, or someone of that ilk is vital asap.
I wonder why the author is trying to second think MA?
The manager has made it clear that ESR has a place in his squad and all he is doing, is building that squad to ensure he has a top quality option for every position.
We need, in my opinion that midfield cover and then MA’s rebuild is complete – but I’m sure ESR will be a definite part it.
Have we already forgotten what a player he is?
ESR is injured again. He can have a place on the 25 man squad but he can’t be trusted to be available for whole season.
Same goes for Tierney, he’s never completed a full season in his professional career. So he can’t have any issues sitting on thr bench because his injury history compels him to.