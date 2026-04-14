What Opta thinks about Arsenal’s title chances after latest results 

Arsenal’s recent defeat to Bournemouth has led to growing doubts about their ability to secure the Premier League title at the end of the season. The result has raised concerns among supporters and observers, particularly given the timing and importance of the fixture.

Just hours after the Cherries claimed victory at the Emirates, Manchester City responded with an emphatic win over Chelsea, narrowing the gap to the Gunners. This sequence of results has shifted momentum in the title race and increased the pressure on Arsenal as they approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Pressure Builds Despite League Position

Manchester City’s experience in title races has led many to favour them over Arsenal, especially given their recent form. In contrast, Arsenal’s home defeat has been viewed as a setback that could have been avoided, even though Bournemouth arrived in strong form.

Arsenal still hold a six-point lead ahead of their crucial meeting with City this weekend, which keeps them in control of their own destiny. However, the psychological impact of recent results cannot be ignored, particularly as the stakes continue to rise.

Opta Prediction Offers Reassurance

Despite the concerns, there remains statistical confidence in Arsenal’s ability to finish the job. As reported by Opta, the supercomputer has updated its projections and continues to back Arsenal as favourites to win the league title.

The model currently gives the Gunners an 86.66 per cent chance of being crowned champions at the end of the season, even in light of their recent struggles across competitions. This suggests that, based on current data and remaining fixtures, Arsenal are still in a strong position.

For Arsenal to fulfil that prediction, they will need to win the majority of their remaining six matches while maintaining consistency under pressure. At the same time, they may require Manchester City to drop points in key fixtures. The title race remains finely balanced, and the coming weeks will ultimately determine whether Arsenal can convert their advantage into silverware.