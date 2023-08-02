What other top`managers have been saying about Arsenal-target David Raya

Raya is a goalkeeper who has big admirers in the industry

Arsenal have been actively pursuing a deal to sign Brentford’s David Raya in the last few days.

Currently personal terms are being ironed out and once that is done, the London side will launch a first bid for the 27-year-old.

Many have been left surprised by this deal, as they believe the Gunners already have three very good shot-stoppers at their disposal.

But manager Mikel Arteta seems far from happy. He wants to take every opportunity that is out there to elevate the level of the club he also represented as a captain.

Understand Arsenal have made contact with David Raya’s camp to start talks on salary — as player prefers Arsenal over Bayern as destination 🔴⚪️🇪🇸 Discussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee. pic.twitter.com/IttkQIo6ob — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

If Arsenal sign Raya they would boast two world class keepers in their ranks. The Spaniard can certainly not be considered a “second choice.”

If you look at his stats, a lot of the figures score higher than Arsenal’s current number one Aaron Ramsdale. And you don’t need to just look at the data to know that Raya is world class and at the peak of his powers.

Here’s the comment that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made in 2021, when Raya gave a standout performance at The Anfield. “The goalkeeper could have the shirt with No 10,” the Reds boss said. “He played a few incredible balls, but it was the right thing to do against us today.”

David Raya’s performance with his feet in Brentford’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool in September 2021. Jürgen Klopp: “The goalkeeper could have the shirt with #10. He played a few incredible balls but it was the right thing to do against us.” #afc pic.twitter.com/LrLJ9ZkHRI — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 31, 2023

While PSG’s manager Luis Enrique, who was previously the head coach of Raya’s national team Spain said, “He is a player who is doing very well. I really want to see it in the context of the selection. He has the necessary profile to play with us.”

His own manager at Brentford, Thomas Frank, was full of praise for the Spanish international, when they made a 4-1 comeback win against then leaders Norwich in the Championship two seasons back. “We needed a top goalkeeper, and our goalkeeper is one of the best in the division, possibly the best,” said the Danish tactician.

David Raya led Premier League goalkeepers in these four stats last season 🧤 pic.twitter.com/sRyqxY1hlz — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 31, 2023

There is no wonder why Arsenal are so determined to land Raya this summer. He comes with bags of ability and experience and has only one year left on his deal.

The longer this saga stretches, the lighter Brentford’s stance of getting £40 million for their star keeper will get. But the Gunners just need to be aware of foreign interest in him.

Because if another club enters the race to sign the shot-stopper, the club might be forced to take out some extra notes than they would have liked to do, initially.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…