What other transfer window moves does Eidevall have up his sleeve for Arsenal Women?

Arsenal women’s winter transfer window is coming together.

It was recently announced that Noelle Maritz has left Arsenal to join Aston Villa after more than three years as a Gunner.

After much speculation, Arsenal finally unveiled Emily Fox as the latest addition to Jonas Eidevall’s project on Thursday. There’s no doubt she will be a capable replacement for Maritz due to her extensive expertise.

Following Fox’s arrival, there’s also another Arsenal transfer in the pipeline, though it is another exit. According to reports, 20 year old Danish international Kathrine Kühl will be loaned out to Everton for the remainder of the season.

Kathrine Kühl har ikke fået meget spilletid for Arsenal. Og nu tager hun konsekvensen: Ifølge mine oplysninger tager hun til Everton på en halvårlig lejeaftale. Hun bliver dermed genforenet med Brian Sørensen, der gav hende debut i FCN som 16-årig. https://t.co/ycO7LtK20k — Arnela Muminović (@muminovic88) January 11, 2024

Translation: “Kathrine Kühl has not been given much playing time for Arsenal. And now she is taking the consequences: According to my information, she is going to Everton on a six-month loan deal. She is thus reunited with Brian Sørensen, who gave her her debut in FCN as a 16-year-old.”

Kuhl, as talented as she is, has been unable to play much this season, perhaps due to the arrival of 21 year old Aussie Kyra Cooney-Cross. Obviously, if she is to continue her development, she needs more exposure, which she can hopefully get by helping Everton win more games. All we can do as Gooners is thank the Toffees in advance for believing in her, signing her to offer her more playing time, and hopefully broadening her experience in the Women’s Super League.

Kuhl’s potential departure on loan frees up some space in Arsenal’s 25-player women’s WSL squad. It is worth noting that Brazilian winger Gio is also being linked with a loan transfer exit; whether she moves out on loan, and where she goes, remains to be confirmed – as does Kuhl’s on-loan spell, of course.

What are your thoughts on Arsenal Women’s transfer window activity thus far Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

