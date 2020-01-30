What Pablo Mari can bring to the struggling Arsenal defence.

Arsenal needs calmness and a defender that is comfortable playing out from the back, enter Pablo Mari.
Arsenal has just completed the signing of Pablo Mari from Flamengo and the Spanish defender comes at a time when Arsenal is struggling at the back and desperately need a calming influence there.
This transfer has several critics and it seems even Arsenal has reservations about if he will adapt to the Premier League or not and that is why they have decided to go for a loan move initially.
However, I believe that he is the right fit and he can even become the model of defenders that Mikel Arteta buys henceforth.
At 6’3, Mari represents a player who can contest and win any aerial duels in the Premier League, his huge frame would also make it hard for attackers to bully him.
He is also one of the few ball-playing defenders around and Arsenal desperately needs a good one.
Since the reign of Unai Emery, Arsenal have been keen to play from the back and that has been a struggle for the current set of defenders.
Mari has been playing out from the back at Flamengo and he has shown that he is adept at that, I reckon he would bring calm to the gunner’s defence while playing from the back.
He may not have played for Manchester City or even won any trophies in Europe, his winning experience with Flamengo still makes him one of the few players in this Arsenal dressing room that has tasted title-winning success, especially on the continental stage.
I expect Mikel Arteta to demand a lot from Mari, but he should thrive.
An article from Ime
Would have preferred Matviyenko who looks a star in the making and would complement Saliba perfectly. Hope we still get him.
Will be interesting to see how Mari goes considering he’s 26 and never played for a big club and has only been starring in the Brazilian league. I hope it’s a good pick though.
The way football’s going, a footballer will be considered old as soon as he’s had his first pubes. For effs sake, the lad’s 26, it doesn’t mean he’s old, it means he’s hitting his prime soon.
Arteta must have seen something in him that makes him fit the bill. The main thing is that he is a left footed defender and a ball playing one at that. He will also be good in aerial duels although he may take some time to jell with the PL. Up the Gunners!
@gunnerforlife The fact he is a left footed defender will help a lot to narrow the play and possibly help Xhaka flourish more for what Xhaka is really capable of.