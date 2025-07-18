What plans could Arteta have in the pipeline for Gabriel Jesus next season?

Come next season, it will likely be either Viktor Gyökeres (fingers crossed he signs) or Kai Havertz leading the Arsenal attack.

And with that in mind, it is clear Gabriel Jesus would be the biggest casualty of Gyökeres’ arrival.

Jesus staying, but role could shift

The Brazilian is not heading out the door, though.

Arsenal might have been open to cashing in on him, but his recent long-term injury makes him a difficult player to sell. Even journalist Charles Watts has suggested this may complicate matters.

“Already, where Arsenal can get some money into the club is very slim,” Watts explained.

“People have spoken about potentially selling Jesus, but you’re not going to sell Jesus, no chance about it.”

So, with the former Manchester City forward expected to stay, Arsenal may need to get creative with how they use him going forward.

Reinvention on the cards?

Gabriel Jesus is far too talented to sit on the bench long-term.

His ball-carrying ability and Brazilian flair, the kind that excites supporters, could make him a valuable option in multiple positions.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen the left wing, but if that signing does not materialise, Jesus could be trialled in that role once he is fully fit.

Another possible alternative? Playmaker.

One of the standout features of his early Arsenal performances was his ability to improve link-up play in the final third. While he did not score prolifically, his assists and overall contribution were transformational. A number 10 role behind the striker, especially in certain tactical setups, might be ideal.

Injuries have clearly hampered his momentum, but few can deny that Jesus remains a top-tier operator, despite some inconsistency in front of goal.

His debut season still produced 11 goals and six assists in 26 appearances, a strong return that helped power Arsenal’s title push.

With the Gunners competing on multiple fronts, Jesus could yet prove an invaluable rotational piece. The challenge for Arteta will be carving out a new role that allows him to rediscover his rhythm and influence.

How would you like to see Jesus used next season, Gooners?

Daniel O

