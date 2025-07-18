What plans could Arteta have in the pipeline for Gabriel Jesus next season?

Come next season, it will likely be either Viktor Gyökeres (fingers crossed he signs) or Kai Havertz leading the Arsenal attack.
And with that in mind, it is clear Gabriel Jesus would be the biggest casualty of Gyökeres’ arrival.
Jesus staying, but role could shift
The Brazilian is not heading out the door, though.
Arsenal might have been open to cashing in on him, but his recent long-term injury makes him a difficult player to sell. Even journalist Charles Watts has suggested this may complicate matters.
“Already, where Arsenal can get some money into the club is very slim,” Watts explained.
“People have spoken about potentially selling Jesus, but you’re not going to sell Jesus, no chance about it.”
So, with the former Manchester City forward expected to stay, Arsenal may need to get creative with how they use him going forward.
Reinvention on the cards?
Gabriel Jesus is far too talented to sit on the bench long-term.
His ball-carrying ability and Brazilian flair, the kind that excites supporters, could make him a valuable option in multiple positions.
Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen the left wing, but if that signing does not materialise, Jesus could be trialled in that role once he is fully fit.
Another possible alternative? Playmaker.
One of the standout features of his early Arsenal performances was his ability to improve link-up play in the final third. While he did not score prolifically, his assists and overall contribution were transformational. A number 10 role behind the striker, especially in certain tactical setups, might be ideal.
Injuries have clearly hampered his momentum, but few can deny that Jesus remains a top-tier operator, despite some inconsistency in front of goal.
His debut season still produced 11 goals and six assists in 26 appearances, a strong return that helped power Arsenal’s title push.
With the Gunners competing on multiple fronts, Jesus could yet prove an invaluable rotational piece. The challenge for Arteta will be carving out a new role that allows him to rediscover his rhythm and influence.
How would you like to see Jesus used next season, Gooners?
Daniel O
Selling him as quickly as possible would be the obvious answer I think, but that won’t happen so clearly Arsenal must try and justify his reported £14m a year salary for the next two years anyway.
Given fans who defend Jesus usually say something along the lines of “he doesn’t score many goals, but he does lots of other things”, then I guess it’s those “other things” that he’ll have to do even more of as the article implies.
One thing I would suggest though, surely his designation as “striker” should be changed now, preferably along with his shirt number (No 9) which is routinely worn by a striker which he hasn’t really been for a long time and possibly won’t be at all now.
Before his ACL injury, Jesus was on good scoring form if I remember correctly. I’m not sure he’ll still have that flair he had when he joined us. Rather than playmaking, I just think the opposite- I think he should focus on being a goalscorer. I imagine if he just stayed around the box, not dropping into midfield, he’d still get a decent amount of goals. You just need to look at his Champions League record for goals to tell that he can score. But this is more hope from me because it’s still highly unlikely. Meanwhile, welcome to the Arsenal, Noni Madueke.
PS: Signing Zubimendi means Odegaard won’t have to drop deep to get on the ball. As a result,he can focus on play making between the lines . This will allow whoever plays Centre forward to spend more time in the box.
Such a shame with Jesus since the devastating WC injury. He was the most important driving force instilling the confidence our young team needed early in the 22/23 season to rise to the level required of a top level club.
jesus as a play creator sounds great, we lack some on
the left if eze doesnt come ?? I am also looking forward to
seeing Noni create havoc for opposition teams ? we need to eliminate draws from our results..
Buy him out of his contract. What we know going back to the last world cup is his body cannot hold up. He’s on high wages hence cannot be sold. Buy him off – it’s a loss either way.