What player profile is Mikel Arteta keen to have at Arsenal?

Arsenal are actively preparing for the upcoming season and, like most top clubs, have begun identifying key areas to strengthen in the transfer market. The Gunners have shown consistency in their performances in recent seasons, steadily improving under their current management and with a clear footballing vision in place.

While recent signings have added depth and quality, they have not yet translated into silverware. The club has not lifted a major trophy since 2020, a fact that remains a source of frustration for both players and supporters. There is growing pressure to convert promise into tangible success, and the transfer window is seen as a vital opportunity to bridge that gap.

Arsenal’s Push for Attacking Reinforcements

Among the key positions Arsenal are prioritising is the centre-forward role. The club has lacked a prolific goal scorer who can consistently convert chances into goals, especially in critical matches. Despite the creativity and energy within the squad, they have often fallen short of that final push needed to secure trophies.

According to Football Insider, the club’s focus is now on bringing in a top-tier striker. The aim is to sign a forward who can significantly raise the team’s attacking output and form a dynamic partnership with Bukayo Saka, the team’s most consistent attacking threat. The club is targeting an attacker who possesses a combination of clinical finishing, pace, and intelligence in the final third.

Building a Team Around Saka’s Brilliance

Bukayo Saka has emerged as a standout performer in recent seasons, frequently influencing matches with his vision, skill, and work rate. However, Arsenal are aware that relying too heavily on a single player limits their potential in the long term. To move forward, they must surround him with teammates who can share the creative and goal-scoring responsibilities.

By adding more goal contributions from different areas of the pitch, Arsenal could increase their consistency and improve their chances of securing crucial wins. This summer’s recruitment will be a defining moment in the club’s pursuit of domestic and European success.

