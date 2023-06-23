What position will Arteta use Havertz in the Arsenal line-up?

Who knew Kai Havertz would be leaving Chelsea for Arsenal, let alone be Arteta’s first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window? But it looks like it has happened.

Havertz’s Arsenal move is expected to be announced soon. What a fine addition he is! With his arrival, Arteta has many different ways he can set up his team with Havertz in the line up. At Chelsea, he has been variously used as a striker, a No.10, a wide attacking midfielder and right winger, and as a false No.9

Use him as one of Arsenal’s No.8’s

In an attacking set-up where Jesus leads the line with Martinelli and Saka on the wings, Havertz could play alongside Odegaard as Arsenal’s double eight and take over the Xhaka role. When Arteta opts for such a set-up, Rice could play as a traditional No. 6, just like Partey did many times last season. In his breakout season at Bayer Leverkusen, the 24-year-old managed 17 league goals from midfield at only 19.

Use him as Saka’s backup

Although Trossard is Saka’s or Martinelli’s default backup, Havertz, with his powerful left foot, could be an option on this wing; he could be a reliable right-winger option if Saka is rested or injured. In such a set-up, Rice could play as one of the double 8s with Lavia as the sole No. 6, or Arteta may opt to play a double central midfield pivot of Lavia and Rice.

Use him as the striker

At times, Jesus’ form in front of the goal may be off. At these times, Arteta could look at Havertz and opt to unleash him as the number 9, or a false 9. In such games, Jesus may be benched or given a role on the right wing. Such an option may also be considered when Saka deserves a rest; the 21-year-old ought to be used sparingly, unlike he was last season. In such a scenario, Arteta may consider how to play a midfield of Lavia, Rice, and Odegaard.

Havertz’s versatility will no doubt come in handy for Arteta’s tactics. Like many Gooners, I just can’t wait for what next season has to offer.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…