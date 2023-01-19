What positions can Trossard play at Arsenal?

Arsenal is reportedly in talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton after missing out on adding Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in this transfer window.

The Belgian had recently been frozen out of the Brighton first team and has pushed to leave the Amex, after struggling with the departure of Graham Potter.

Trossard was one of the most in-form players in the Premier League in the opening weeks of the season and will be a terrific new signing, but what roles can he play?

A report on The Sun has revealed three spots the Belgian can play at the Emirates if Arsenal completes the transfer.

The report claims Mikel Arteta can use him in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Trossard playing on the left of the attacking three behind Eddie Nketiah.

He can also play in a number 8 role behind the striker in the same formation or as a false nine in front of the three attacking midfielders instead of Nketiah.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is a terrific player to have in your squad and Mikel Arteta must know how he wants to use the Belgian before moving for the attacker.

The Brighton man has enough Premier League experience to thrive at the Emirates and we expect him to deliver his best when on the field in red and white.

