What positions can Trossard play at Arsenal?

Arsenal is reportedly in talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton after missing out on adding Mykhailo Mudryk to their squad in this transfer window.
The Belgian had recently been frozen out of the Brighton first team and has pushed to leave the Amex, after struggling with the departure of Graham Potter.
Trossard was one of the most in-form players in the Premier League in the opening weeks of the season and will be a terrific new signing, but what roles can he play?
A report on The Sun has revealed three spots the Belgian can play at the Emirates if Arsenal completes the transfer.
The report claims Mikel Arteta can use him in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Trossard playing on the left of the attacking three behind Eddie Nketiah.
He can also play in a number 8 role behind the striker in the same formation or as a false nine in front of the three attacking midfielders instead of Nketiah.
Trossard is a terrific player to have in your squad and Mikel Arteta must know how he wants to use the Belgian before moving for the attacker.
The Brighton man has enough Premier League experience to thrive at the Emirates and we expect him to deliver his best when on the field in red and white.
Great signing …. much better at this stage of season than Mudryk as we don’t want to upset the rhythm of the team. Summer we can go large but Troussard is experienced in PL and won’t worry being on the bench as he will definitely get game time. Also means more competition for everyone if he hits the ground running
So dodged a bullet IMHO
I see him as an attacking utility player because he can use both feet and he can play on the left wing, as a false 9, Attacking midfielder, and right wing.
I am buzzing about this deal. I believe he will hit the ground running.
Transfermarkt’s details on him:
Main position:
Left Winger
Other positions:
Attacking Midfield
Second Striker
They’re also showing his value at 30m euros as at Nov ’22 and less than 18 months left on his contract. On that basis, not such a great deal as it first seemed perhaps.
It’s 20m with add ons taking it up to 27m.
Sounds pretty good to me.
Now we need a CDM. Use the rest of the Mudryk money to get a CDM even if Jude Belligham or Rice has to come in the summer. We need a solution now.
Elneny is even more injury prone now than Partey unless Zinchenko can help there
At last it seems that, at least for the next few days , JA NEWS can justify its title. Games, results and injuries are news But false rumours are NOT!!
Actual NEWS, even though not yet confirmed but very likely to be extremely soon.
Congrats JA NEWS for at last justifying your title. Long may it continue!
No offense, Martin, but “Mikel Arteta must know how he wants to use the Belgian before moving for the attacker” is not really an opinion, but a statement of loyalty, to save you from forming your own opinion.
Which is perfectly fine; we don’t have to know or even guess where Trossard would benefit the team the best, but reiterating that the manager of the purchasing team must have a view on using the player has very little value added.
Think he’s the better of the two Belgians we have been consistently link with.
Not the greatest of deal in my opinion, but just what will required to assist with adequate rotation for Martinelli and even Saka.
So that should be that for Belgian targets maybe we can have a look at Savic giving him a deeper role at Arsenal, he will improve greatly the playing out from back but we cannot and must not sign another average player like the slow Tielemans.
This necessary signing will go a great distance in calming my nerves for now.