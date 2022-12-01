What price for Arsenal to win a trophy after our incredible start to the season?

I know that this 2022/23 season is completely different to any other title race in history, but there is the very old adage that: Whoever is on top at Christmas are the favourites to win the League.

Well it is definitely Arsenal that will be top at Christmas this year, but according to the bookies we are definitely NOT favourites to win it!

In fact, it appears that more and more punters are making Man City a banker to win the title again, and they are currently odds on at around 8/15 to retain the trophy, while the runaway leaders Arsenal are still priced at around 5/2.

The Gunners are incredibly good value considering our best ever start to a season, and Mikel Arteta just needs to keep going in exactly the same way he has done up til now, and there is no reason why we can't stay in front.

The crazy thing is that Arsenal were about that 5/2 price just to finish in the Top Four before the season started, and were arround about 20/1 upwards for the title. How I wish I had taken a little bet on that over the summer, because right now they are unbackable at the ridiculous price of 1/20 on to finish in the Top Four.

But if we somehow collapse in our race for the Premier league title, there are still two other trophies we are in contention for. Obviously with our incredible winning record in the FA Cup we are always expected to make a strong showing, and as we are expected to get off to a good start in early January against Oxford United, we are currently priced between 7/1 and 9/1. It is always worth a little flutter to follow Arsenal’s progression in the competition we have won more than any other team.

The third possible trophy for the Gunners is of course the Europa League, and right now we are the favourites around 4/1, which I am not going to complain about as i had the foresight to bet on them at 9/1 before the season started. Having seen that Arteta’s is playing a strong team in every game so far, no matter the opposition, I still have very high hopes that I will have a nice little payday coming my way.

Strangely enough the second and third favourites are Barcelona and Man United, and one of them will be knocked out before we play our next game in the competition…

Good Luck Gooners!