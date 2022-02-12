What price would Real Madrid have to pay for Tierney?

Real Madrid eyeing move for Arsenal man – but at what price? by Yash

According to Spanish outlet El Español, Spanish giants Real Madrid are considering making a summer move for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

The current La Liga leaders will be a number short on the left full-back area, as long-time servant Marcelo’s contract comes to an end.

And even though they have cover for Ferland Mendy in the shape of David Alaba, the former Bayern Munich man is seen more as a center-back.

Thus, Marcelo’s imminent departure will certainly push the Los Blancos in the market for a left-back.

Tierney has been one of the better players at the Emirates Stadium, since his arrival from Scotland in 2019.

After impressing in his first two campaigns, the 24-year-old earned himself a contract extension last summer, which will keep him in London until 2026.

Despite having a good enough back-up for Tierney in the mold of summer recruit Nuno Tavares, Arsenal certainly won’t be looking to offload the Scotsman just yet.

Especially in a summer when they already have so much on their plate. Only a crazy bid might tempt the North London outfit to consider selling their prized asset.

The report also suggested that Madrid will not want to spend huge amounts on a player who will practically come as a back-up to first choice Ferland Mendy.

And I don’t see how Arsenal will let Tierney go for anything less than the 40 million mark or even more if we make the European places.

Even though the transfer market is a crazy place and crazier things have happened in the past, I don’t expect Tierney to switch England for Spain, especially if Mikel Arteta guides the club back to the Champions League.

