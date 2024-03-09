What result in the Liverpool v Man City game is the best for Arsenal this weekend?

This weekend is crucial in determining the outcome of the title race. Arsenal fans will be eagerly anticipating their match against Brentford, as well as keeping a close watch on the Liverpool versus Manchester City game at Anfield.

Brentford will be facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night. Arsenal has found games against the Bees tricky, but with the current strong form they’re on, I am sure the Thomas Frank-led side would hate to face them now.

Arsenal has scored an impressive 31 goals and only let in 3 in their last 7 league matches. This seven-game run for Arsenal perfectly embodies top form. All everyone is saying is that Ivan Toney and his teammates are up for a frustrating Saturday evening.

Hopefully, Arsenal will win over Brentford and go to the top of the Premier League table as they anticipate how the Liverpool versus Manchester City match will play out.

Many Arsenal fans would prefer a draw between Liverpool and City, but that outcome may not be ideal for Arsenal’s title hopes. As controversial as it may sound, I would prefer a Manchester City victory. If Liverpool were to defeat City, it’s hard to imagine any team being able to match their momentum and the inspiration driving them towards a dream end for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. A Liverpool win would see them maintain a two-point gap between them and our Arsenal, which doesn’t help Arsenal’s title ambitions.

If City win, they will only be a point ahead of our Gunners. Arsenal would just need to sustain their perfect run between now and March 31st, when they face and beat Manchester City to take the driver’s seat in the title race.

Arsenal has emerged victorious over the Citizens twice already, and I’m confident they will continue their winning streak over them when they battle at the end of this month.

City may be Arsenal’s main rivals in the title, but this Sunday they should defeat Liverpool. That outcome could see Liverpool lose their footing in the title race, and it gives the Gunners the chance to decide their fate on March 31st.

Daniel O

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…