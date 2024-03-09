What result in the Liverpool v Man City game is the best for Arsenal this weekend?

This weekend is crucial in determining the outcome of the title race. Arsenal fans will be eagerly anticipating their match against Brentford, as well as keeping a close watch on the Liverpool versus Manchester City game at Anfield.
Brentford will be facing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night. Arsenal has found games against the Bees tricky, but with the current strong form they’re on, I am sure the Thomas Frank-led side would hate to face them now.
Arsenal has scored an impressive 31 goals and only let in 3 in their last 7 league matches. This seven-game run for Arsenal perfectly embodies top form. All everyone is saying is that Ivan Toney and his teammates are up for a frustrating Saturday evening.
Hopefully, Arsenal will win over Brentford and go to the top of the Premier League table as they anticipate how the Liverpool versus Manchester City match will play out.
Many Arsenal fans would prefer a draw between Liverpool and City, but that outcome may not be ideal for Arsenal’s title hopes. As controversial as it may sound, I would prefer a Manchester City victory. If Liverpool were to defeat City, it’s hard to imagine any team being able to match their momentum and the inspiration driving them towards a dream end for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. A Liverpool win would see them maintain a two-point gap between them and our Arsenal, which doesn’t help Arsenal’s title ambitions.
If City win, they will only be a point ahead of our Gunners. Arsenal would just need to sustain their perfect run between now and March 31st, when they face and beat Manchester City to take the driver’s seat in the title race.
Arsenal has emerged victorious over the Citizens twice already, and I’m confident they will continue their winning streak over them when they battle at the end of this month.
City may be Arsenal’s main rivals in the title, but this Sunday they should defeat Liverpool. That outcome could see Liverpool lose their footing in the title race, and it gives the Gunners the chance to decide their fate on March 31st.
A draw or a city win as we can’t influence pool but we can city
I would go with Liverpool win as this might be the only fixture mancity may lose any points. I am afraid they can go remaing 10 fixtures with maximum points whereas I am pretty sure Liverpool will lose some points in some fixtures. But most important thing is that can we go on win all our remaining fixtures including mancity?
For me, I think the big game match will end in a statement. Which if it’s happened so, will benefit Arsenal to sit at the top of the standing if they beat Brentford today. Ahead of their could be the title win game decided away to Man City after the interrupting international break. In which Arsenal now have a one home match fixture pile up to play against Chelsea.
Liverpool win for me. If City win their tails will be up and I can’t see us winning again at the Etihad, we’ve only won one there in the last 9 seasons. Personally I think it’s so close that it may well be decided on who has the least injuries. Either way a great end to the season coming up!!!
I notice that you said City would only be 1 point ahead of us if they win. Perhaps someone should contact Thomas Frank to tell him not to turn up with his team today because they’ve already lost?
Daniel, I realise that many on here will agree with your view that City win is better for us,or at least a draw.
But I am persuaded otherwise and would prefer a Liverpool victory or, for second best a draw.
My reasoning is that City are far better able than are we or Pool to cover for further injuries that are bound to happen to players twixt now and seasons end.
So any points City can drop is massively in our favour. And in Liverpools favour too. I do of course see the point you and KEN also makes, quite sensibly, that we can influence Citys eventual points total but we cannot with Pools.
But I feel that is outweighed by Citys superior squad, esp with European games coming up for all three teams.
IN REALITY, were we to be knocked out by Porto this coming week, our Prem chances would INCREASE a great deal.
. It is unlikely to happen but would be a silver lining, possibly leading to “gold”, IF it did!
It won’t matter if we are in champions league or not as last year we only had premier league and yet we bottled it and mancity went on to win all three competitions they were in. So I think if we would be able to stay in champions league it would be better which will keep team more competitive and hungrier to win. So let’s see what happens.
I will prefer city win or better still a draw. All we need to do is keep our good form throughout the season and take it to the Etihad come march 31 and beat man city for sure. After that, in which Arsenal now have a one home match fixture pile up to play against Chelsea.
City winning is disastrous to us let these two teams play a draw and we try to beat Brentford today .then hoping that Liverpool are likely to drop points any time we keep on winning remaining games seriously .Am very sure this one is ours this season.
No contest. A DRAW.
@Reggie
Exactly. The best result for us, as both teams drop points…
Liverpool is in good form so also is City. I would prefer Liverpool to win. I believe we have a chance of competing with Liverpool but City needs to drop points. Besides, should Arsenal not win Epl this season I would prefer City never to lift the cup this season.
Hoping for a draw but think city will win, but not disastrous if they do. Lots more twists and turns to come.