What Rio Ferdinand thinks about Arsenal doing the double 

Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Arsenal and their chances of securing both the Premier League and Champions League titles at the end of the season. The former defender believes the Gunners are now in a strong position to complete a historic campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are currently just two victories away from being crowned champions of England for the first time in two decades. At the same time, they have also reached the Champions League final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain in a match that could define the club’s modern era.

Arsenal Chasing Historic Success

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of the most consistent teams in Europe over recent seasons. The club have steadily improved under his leadership and now appears capable of ending their long wait for major silverware. Winning the Premier League would mark a significant achievement for a squad that has continued to develop impressively throughout the campaign.

The Champions League presents another enormous opportunity for Arsenal. Despite their rich history in English football, the club have never lifted Europe’s most prestigious trophy. Their only previous appearance in the final came in 2006, when they were defeated by FC Barcelona.

This current Arsenal side now has the chance to create history over the coming weeks. Supporters are dreaming of a remarkable double, while the pressure surrounding the final stages of the campaign continues to increase.

Ferdinand Backing Arsenal For The Double

May 2026 could become one of the most memorable periods in Arsenal’s history if they successfully secure both trophies. However, failure to deliver in either competition would also lead to enormous disappointment considering the position they currently occupy.

Speaking on YouTube, Ferdinand said: “I said Arsenal would win the league this year and I think Arsenal will win the league.

“And I now think that Arsenal are going to win the Champions League, guys.”

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