What should Arsenal do with Kiwior after this loan spell?

Jakub Kiwior moved on loan from Arsenal to FC Porto this season, a transfer that allowed the Gunners to complete the signing of Piero Hincapié. The move was anticipated, as Kiwior has been in excellent form, but he faced limited opportunities at the Emirates. With Gabriel and William Saliba forming the first-choice defensive pairing, Kiwior requested a loan move to secure regular playing time.

Impressive performances in Portugal

At FC Porto, Kiwior has quickly established himself as one of the league’s standout defenders. His contributions have been integral to the team keeping numerous clean sheets this term, and he has consistently featured as one of the first names on Porto’s team sheet. His performances highlight both his quality and adaptability, demonstrating why he attracted attention from top clubs in the first place.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have experienced defensive challenges back in England, not due to a lack of quality, but because of significant injury problems. These setbacks recently forced the club to deploy Christian Nørgaard in defence, a situation that would have been less likely had Kiwior been available. His absence has emphasised the potential value of having him as part of the squad, particularly during periods of injury disruption.

Future considerations for Arsenal

According to Arsenal Media, Kiwior again impressed for FC Porto at the weekend, underlining his continued development and readiness to compete at a high level. His performances raise an important question for Arsenal: should they consider integrating him into the first team after his loan spell?

Kiwior’s experience in Portugal has provided him with regular top-flight football, building confidence and consistency. As Arsenal evaluate their defensive options for the remainder of the season and beyond, retaining a player of Kiwior’s calibre could strengthen squad depth and provide additional quality at the back. His loan spell has therefore served both his personal development and offered the club insight into his potential long-term value.