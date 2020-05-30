What should Arsenal do with Lucas Torreira?

Lucas Torreira has divided opinion among Arsenal fans for a long time now. He was a fan favourite in his first season at the Emirates and one reason why we all warmed up to him at the time was that few of our players had been so dedicated and composed as he was at the time.

However, his second campaign hasn’t been a good one, the fact that he fell out with the manager that signed him shows that perhaps we may have overrated him when he joined.

It is fair to say that he was consistently played out of position, however, good players adapt and it has to be said that Torreira did not.

I think it is time that we cut our losses on the Uruguayan and just let him go. This is because it is becoming more difficult to determine exactly where he actually fits in.

He lacks the physical presence to be an effective box-to-box midfielder, and he is also not creative enough to be our creative midfielder.

I don’t think that he is that important for his agent to go public saying that he wants to leave our club, but I’m happy that there are teams that want to sign him.

Now is the best time to sell him as we can get some much-needed cash to invest in other positions in the summer.

An article from Ime