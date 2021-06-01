What should Arsenal do with Reiss Nelson? Sell or loan?

The Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson looked like a hot prospect a couple of years ago and had a very impressive loan spell with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, but last season, after a promising start, the 21 year-old’s progress was hampered by inopportune injuries.

His chances were further reduced by the arrival of Willian last summer and then the likes of Bukayo Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli breaking through also restricted his game time.

In the whole of the season, the winger has just two appearances in the league, with a further seven coming in Europa League group stages, EFL, FA Cup and Community Shield, and he must surely now be thinking he has to leave Arsenal if he is ever going to get regular playing time.

As Arteta told Football London a few weeks ago when asked about Nelson: “I would like to give him more. He’s a boy who tries really hard, he trains every day. It’s very difficult at the moment with the players we have to be able to fit in. I feel sorry because he deserves more. He doesn’t play more and that’s my fault.”

So if he couldn’t find room for him this season, is it likely to be different next season? It must be making it hard for Arteta to decide what to with Nelson, but for me the obvious thing would be to find him a loan club. But to be honest, we haven’t even heard many rumours that other clubs have been making enquiries, although Olympiakos has been mentioned a few times as a possible destination.

What do you think Arteta should do with Nelson?