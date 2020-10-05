What should Arsenal fans expect from today’s deadline day? (Opinion)

This summer’s transfer Deadline Day had to be put back to today, having been moved to before the start of the Premier League campaign began last term, but what should Arsenal expect from the day?

All summer we have been strongly linked with central midfielders, with that believed to be our weakest position at present, but apart from Dani Ceballos arrival on a second season-long loan, we are yet to add to our options.

Matteo Guendouzi has remained out of favour and overlooked for matchday squads, while Lucas Torreira is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid today, which will in fact leave us with two less first-team options for the role, albeit with youngster Emile Smith Rowe hoping to break into the fold after his loan in the Championship last term.

Throughout 2020, our interest in Thomas Partey has been highly speculated, and his club have reiterated time and time again that he will only be available for his release clause, but Arsenal have so far baulked at the fee.

We then looked like making Houssem Aouar our main target as our side lacked forward-thinking and creativity, but we appear to have overplayed our hand yet again and he states that he is staying with Lyon.

Telefoot La Chaine (cia the Standard) asked what made him decide to stay with Lyon, to which he replied: “I felt that I could still bring things to this team and the club, the club that raised me,

quite simply.”

We still appear to be in the market for a central midfielder, but another option in Jorginho is also believed to now be off the table, with The Athletic stating that Chelsea are unwilling to allow him to join their rivals on loan.

We may even add two options, with a more defensive-minded option also needed in the squad, but landing our targets today may not be easy, especially with a number of our rivals believed to be in need of similar roles.

Reiss Nelson, William Saliba and Guendouzi could well find themselves sent out today also, with a few to getting regular playing time, but I wouldn’t expect any further additions other than in the centre of the park.

Should Arsenal be looking to improve other areas of the team today? Or would two central midfielders be your priority also?

Patrick