What should Arsenal fans expect from today’s deadline day? (Opinion)

This summer’s transfer Deadline Day had to be put back to today, having been moved to before the start of the Premier League campaign began last term, but what should Arsenal expect from the day?
All summer we have been strongly linked with central midfielders, with that believed to be our weakest position at present, but apart from Dani Ceballos arrival on a second season-long loan, we are yet to add to our options.
Matteo Guendouzi has remained out of favour and overlooked for matchday squads, while Lucas Torreira is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid today, which will in fact leave us with two less first-team options for the role, albeit with youngster Emile Smith Rowe hoping to break into the fold after his loan in the Championship last term.
Throughout 2020, our interest in Thomas Partey has been highly speculated, and his club have reiterated time and time again that he will only be available for his release clause, but Arsenal have so far baulked at the fee.
We then looked like making Houssem Aouar our main target as our side lacked forward-thinking and creativity, but we appear to have overplayed our hand yet again and he states that he is staying with Lyon.
Telefoot La Chaine (cia the Standard) asked what made him decide to stay with Lyon, to which he replied: “I felt that I could still bring things to this team and the club, the club that raised me,
quite simply.”
We still appear to be in the market for a central midfielder, but another option in Jorginho is also believed to now be off the table, with The Athletic stating that Chelsea are unwilling to allow him to join their rivals on loan.
We may even add two options, with a more defensive-minded option also needed in the squad, but landing our targets today may not be easy, especially with a number of our rivals believed to be in need of similar roles.
Reiss Nelson, William Saliba and Guendouzi could well find themselves sent out today also, with a few to getting regular playing time, but I wouldn’t expect any further additions other than in the centre of the park.
Should Arsenal be looking to improve other areas of the team today? Or would two central midfielders be your priority also?
Patrick
“What should we expect “?
Thomas Lemar in loan would be a very Arsenal thing to do so I’ll go with that .
And Ozil will be like ” a new signing”.
Expect nothing. This transfer window has been a complete failure.
Even Everton has spent +60m already. Our net spend is 16m!!
I agree that its a disappointing end but to label it a complete failure is harsh given that three (if you include Ceballos) of our starting XI have been brought in this window (the others being Gabriel and Willian). Obviously re-signing Aubamayang was huge (and unexpected by many).
I’m probably as disappointed in our inability to off-load players. Need to learn from Liverpool on how to maximise unwanted players.
What do I expect?
No one sold but possibly Guendouzi and Saliba going out on loan. No one coming in unless it’s a last minute cast off from Man U or Chelsea as per past windows.
Have just read that Smalling is staying at Man U rather than off to Roma. It wouldn’t surprise me if we show interest….
I find it hard to blame edu and MA for this transfer window. The previous regime is still having lasting affect on us. Unable to shift overpaid deadwood is costing us big time. Dont get me wrong they could have done things better but their hands are tied to some degree.
Arsenal’s dinosaur mascot Gunnersaurus has been axed as part of cost-cutting measures in the club.
Torreria ,Guendouzi and Saliba will go out on loan and hopefully Socratis can be unloaded somehow.There are unlikely to be any new purchases but perhaps another midfielder will arrive on loan.Ozil will continue to train with us diligently until his contract expires.He will not make one League appearance this season according to my crystal ball.Our owner will be unaware of any negotiations concerning transfers until his Son updates him with the good news that our Budget has not been breached.
We exppert nothing than MIRACLE which is haed to come by with ARSENAL.
Unfortunately, I am not expecting any incoming signing, because it is not looking likely.
But I will be thrilled to see a strong midfielder addition before deadline.
sorry expect.
Ive got a big scoop we ar signing someone called Nawan Hatall. Watch this space.
Very funny Reggie
I needed that in a sea of gloom and despondency
Kroenke is very much like Trump. Fake News, Hoaxer, Big Liar. We may get a loan….maybe Lemar. Is Arteta becoming a yes man. He says he is happy with his squad when no supporters or ex-Arsenal players are. Have they used ‘brainwashing’ substances on him. Except for Gabriel we have had a shite Transfer window. Looking at Everton I am disappointed in our obsession with chasing Aouar. There are now just a couple of ‘strong ‘ midfielders left. Boubakary Soumare and Amadou Diawara. I know very little of Diawara but have watched Soumare and he is better than any midfield player we have at the moment. Said Benrahma could be the next Mahrez….worth a punt. The window has been a failure and to see all the ‘happy with the squad’ nonsense being said, starts to bring bad memories back. I’ve heard that so many times at this club.
Fake new? More like no news. When was the last time you heard anything from that guy?
Torreria ,Guendouzi and Saliba going out on loan and hopefully Socratis and Kolasinacs may leave also
Mari, Cedric, Willian and Gabriel transfer takes care of the defense and attack
Loosing Torreria ,and Guendouzi means our midfield needs reinforcements that is why l strongly believe something ll happen
Nothing! Edu and co naively underestimated the market. The damage done by this window will take years to rep[air. We had our worst PL season in years, our direct rivals have addressed their weaknesses. We’re technically stuck with the same midfield the gave us 8th!
There is one very good young player still ripe to sign. He is strong, fast and maybe not the finished article, but he is better than Elneny and Xhaka put together. Boubakary Soumare. He once said he wanted to play for Arsenal and does not cost the earth. Possibly a better long term signing than Aouar. That would mean we could sign Saïd Benrahma, who could be the ‘new’ Mahrez. “If you don’t shoot you don’t score, Arsenal”.
I expect a nightmare, but I just don’t believe in overpaying Aulas like he got us by the balls. He does this every time and expects us to bend over like his bitch.
Let’s hope Arteta and Edu are working on alternative targets that we don’t know about. How they ended up scrambling like this on the last day is beyond me
At least, Arsenal should buy Boubakary Soumare to strengthen the midfield. Also,Arsenal must get rid of the following players to balance the books, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Torriera, Guendouzi and Chambers. Whether, they are sold very cheap, sent on loans or allowed to leave for free,Arsenal should not keep them.Edu and the board could not get us our primary target after two months of poor negotiations, so I don’t see how any Arsenal will get any deals done today. Edu is a waste, and this transfer window was another failure.