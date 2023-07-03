What should Arsenal’s targets be for next season after our summer spending spree?

Gooners will always remember how brilliant their 2022-23 season was. Arteta and his boys were flying, picking win after win, dismantling almost every opponent pitted against them.

Unfortunately, as good as they were, Arteta and his boys failed to do one thing, collect silverware.

In summary, Man City beat them to the league and was also the side who knocked them out of the FA Cup; Sporting Lisbon knocked them out in the Europa League round of 16; and Brighton knocked them out of the Carabao Cup.

Next season the Gunners have the Community Shield (the season opener against Man City, they have the League, the FA Cup, and The Carabao Cup, and not forgetting, the Gunners are back playing Champions League football

With the signings already being finalized (Havertz, Rice and Timber are joining Arteta’s project), Arteta has a better team than last season.

If Arsenal can be as good as they were last season, I don’t see why they don’t win every competition they are in next season. But to do so, so much effort must be put in.

You don’t spend £105 and £65 million on players and continue to spend on players’ arrivals to participate in the league. You splash such money to win things, and hopefully, that is what Arsenal’s 2023 summer spending spree will see them do.

What would it be like if you were to define a successful 2022-23 Arsenal season?

Darren N

