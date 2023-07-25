What should Arsenal’s starting XI be against Barcelona? Here are my choices…

Arteta’s Possible Starting Lineup for Barca Clash

Mikel Arteta will surely be keen to showcase the potential of Arsenal’s new recruits, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber all expected to feature in some capacity during Thursday’s early moring game against Barcelona. I think all Arsenal fans will be eager to see how they perform together on the pitch now they’ve had a few more training sessions with the squad.

The central midfield duo of Rice and Partey, alongside the experienced Martin Odegaard, is likely to start in midfield with maybe Havertz coming on later. I think they can dominate the middle of the park and provide stability and creativity for the forward line.

In the goalkeeping department, first-choice shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to retain his position, leaving Alex Runarsson or Karl Hein as the backup option.

On the defensive front, Jurrien Timber will be competing with Ben White for the right-back position. The battle for that spot promises to be intense as both players seek to impress the manager and secure a starting role.

The back four is another area where Arteta has options. Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and Rob Holding will be eager to stake their claims but Zinchenko is still recovering from his injury.

Upfront, Gabriel Jesus could potentially replace Eddie Nketiah as the central striker, flanked by the dynamic duo of star wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

So here is my preferred starting XI to face Barcelona:

Ramsdale

Timber…Gabriel…Saliba…Tierney

Partey..Rice..Odegaard

Saka..Jesus..Martinelli

What do you think Arteta will choose?

Daniel O