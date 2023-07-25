What should Arsenal’s starting XI be against Barcelona? Here are my choices…

Arteta’s Possible Starting Lineup for Barca Clash
Mikel Arteta will surely be keen to showcase the potential of Arsenal’s new recruits, with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber all expected to feature in some capacity during Thursday’s early moring game against Barcelona. I think all Arsenal fans will be eager to see how they perform together on the pitch now they’ve had a few more training sessions with the squad.
The central midfield duo of Rice and Partey, alongside the experienced Martin Odegaard, is likely to start in midfield with maybe Havertz coming on later. I think they can dominate the middle of the park and provide stability and creativity for the forward line.
In the goalkeeping department, first-choice shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to retain his position, leaving Alex Runarsson or Karl Hein as the backup option.
On the defensive front, Jurrien Timber will be competing with Ben White for the right-back position. The battle for that spot promises to be intense as both players seek to impress the manager and secure a starting role.
The back four is another area where Arteta has options. Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and Rob Holding will be eager to stake their claims but Zinchenko is still recovering from his injury.
Upfront, Gabriel Jesus could potentially replace Eddie Nketiah as the central striker, flanked by the dynamic duo of star wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
So here is my preferred starting XI to face Barcelona:
Ramsdale
Timber…Gabriel…Saliba…Tierney
Partey..Rice..Odegaard
Saka..Jesus..Martinelli
What do you think Arteta will choose?
Daniel O
Good choice. Probably our strongest team right now.
That’s a good line up Daniel O, but how can you make a £65 mill sign6 on a massive salary and can’t make the first eleven.
It just don’t smell right, but I like your line up and can see where you are coming from.
I would only switch the center back to either sides
The best line-up we have isn’t necessarily the best for preseason. Saka and Martinelli started the last game, surely we should be giving others a start.
Players that didn’t start or play a full game last game should be starting to get their fitness levels up. Apart from that, it matters little who starts or finishes. And Barca have the squits flying through their squad apparently.
Arteta should be thinking about the coming season and making an informed decision on our starting line up.The backline is pretty clear save for the L.B. For me Kiwior should start in that position next season & so he should be given a run.Next is who replaces G.X,for me it’s Rice &so he should play alongside partly.Lastly it’s a decision on G.J backup,for me Nketiah has had his chance &it’s time Balogun is given an opportunity.
Partey and Rice can’t be on the pitch at the same time only if we want to play defensive game
I call BS on that
Ramsdale
B.white Gabriel Saliba Kiwior
Odegaard Partey Rice
Saka Balogun Trossard
1.Save for Kiwior,Balogun and Trossard this is arguably our starting 11.Kiwiors physicality and versatility makes me think he should be our starting L.B
2.D.Rice should gel with Partey &Odegaard ASAP hence the need to play them together more.
3.Balogun is our main case Study this pre season.Let him get a run in a strong line up &see if he can lead the line for us now that we aren’t signing another C.F
4.Trossard cuts across as a more composed player to start our matches,he seems to waste lesser chances compared to G.M who to me can give us a better output if he comes in when our opponents have tired legs.
Arteta is unlikely to show his best hand in a pre season friendly but if he does Ben White will start as he was arguably our most consistent defender last season.Personally I would field a back four of White,Saliba,Kiwior and Tierney and I would use Timber as DM to support Rice.I would also rest Saka and Martinelli and start ESR and Trossard.If Arteta is not prepared to give all his players some game time in fairly meaningless games what is the point in strengthening our squad?
Runerson
Cedric holding Kiowi Tierney
Jorginho lokonga
Vieria havertz Tavares
Eddie
That team will certainly put our Premier League rivals off the scent but knowing our luck will wallop Barca 😂
The starting line really depends on what MA wants to achieve in this game. Your 11 is probably the best 11 with maybe arguably White is 50/50 with Timber. Timber May edge it to offset Tierney not inverting so much. That said, if MA wants to take each game as opportunity for certain players to gel, we may still start with Havartz.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Kiwior Tierney
Partey Rice
Saka Odegaardt Martinelli
Jesus
2nd half
Turner
Timber White Gabriel Tomiyasu
Havertz Jorginho
Nelson EsR Trossard
Nkethia