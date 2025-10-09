What should be a realistic goal target for Viktor Gyökeres this season?

Viktor Gyökeres joined Arsenal on the back of two incredible seasons with Sporting, where his goalscoring exploits earned him widespread acclaim. The Swedish striker scored over 100 goals in two campaigns for the Portuguese side, and his efforts last season even saw him pick up the Gerd Müller Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Nobody truly expected him to replicate those extraordinary numbers in an Arsenal shirt, but there was every expectation that he would contribute a healthy share of the team’s goals this season.

Ten games into the campaign, however, Gyökeres has managed just three goals, two of which have come from open play. While that return may not be disastrous, it has certainly underwhelmed supporters who anticipated more from a marquee striker.

Patience, but expectations remain high

To be fair, Arsenal fans have remained largely patient with the 27-year-old. After all, the team sits top of the Premier League table, so there is little room for panic. Many have also praised Gyökeres for his tireless work rate and ability to create space for teammates through intelligent movement. That said, he was signed to score goals, not simply to make runs or occupy defenders. His role differs from that of Kai Havertz, who naturally links play and facilitates attacks. Gyökeres thrives when service is directed to him in and around the box, and Arsenal have yet to fully play to his strengths.

Time to find his rhythm

The Swede’s finishing has been inconsistent, and he has tended to fade in the biggest matches so far. But it’s worth remembering that he is still adapting to a new system, league and teammates. With better chemistry and service from wide areas, his scoring form should improve as the season progresses.

So, what would represent a realistic target for Gyökeres? Given Arsenal’s tendency to share goals among multiple players, a 15-to-20 goal season across all competitions would be a fair and achievable benchmark. Anything beyond that would be a huge bonus.

What do you think, Gooners? Would you be content if the Swede finishes with just over double figures this season?

