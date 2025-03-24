What should be Arsenal’s most realistic aim for the last two months of the campaign?

In early February, on the 3rd precisely, the harsh reality of how our season would end up was revealed to the gooners. That day, which was actually the deadline for the January transfer window, Arsenal failed to add a single player to the squad. Arteta in the few press conferences prior to its closure sounded like a man in need of desperate help from his employers after realizing the size of the task ahead. At the start of the window, a forward signing at the very least was expected to be made given our needs at time. We failed to do so even after our problems got exacerbated by the long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus. The club decided to bank on our forwards staying fit for the remainder of the campaign, but we got punished almost instantly as we proceeded to lose both Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz in Dubai.

Martinelli has just made a return to the Arsenal squad but Havertz will not play again till next season. That failure in January has seriously affected our campaign and now we are in danger of missing out on silverware – yet again – as a result of it. We currently find ourselves trailing Liverpool by a whopping 12 points in the Premier League after dropping points to West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United in the last month or so. In those three games, Arsenal managed only a single goal!

In the Champions League, things have been a little different as the Gunners find themselves at the quarter-final stage of the prestigious competition, after dismantling PSV in the previous round. Despite the 12 point margin and the small matter of a clash against Real Madrid in the UCL, some Gooners still harbor hopes of silverware at the end of the season.

Firstly, when looking at the possibility of Premier League glory. We will require a monumental collapse from the Reds along with perfection to win the League. Winning it at this stage will be unprecedented, and by all means unlikely, but the Gunners might have something to cling on to in the form of hope. Liverpool have started to stutter in recent weeks after crashing out of the Champions League and losing the EFL Cup final in just a matter of days. They’re starting to lose some players to injury too as the effects of the long campaign has started to take its toll. This would’ve been a massive boost if we were like five points behind but a 12 point cushion plus a superior goal difference has afforded them greater margin for error.

Winning the Champions League will be easier in my opinion but that doesn’t mean we won’t suffer. If we manage to get past the reigning champions, PSG or Aston Villa will await in the semi-final. Given how good they’ve been playing in recent months, I fully expect us to play the French giants in the hypothetical semi-final. Looking at how they outclassed Liverpool over the course of two legs, they will be a very difficult opponent to overcome. If we do manage to make it to the final then well It IS the UCL final, games don’t come much harder than that!

Winning either competition is still within the realms of possibility but I will only believe in either one if Liverpool start dropping points consistently and we manage to knock out Real Madrid. Until that happens, our realistic aim for the final two months of the season should be to secure a top four place and consolidate our place as runners-up.

That is my genuine take on the headline, give me yours in the comments please Gooners!

