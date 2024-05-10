What should be the focus for Arsenal Women in the upcoming transfer window?

The 2023–24 WSL season is almost over. On May 18th, our Arsenal Women will play their final match of the season, against Brighton, at Meadow Park.

It’s a bummer that the victory against the Seagulls doesn’t inspire our Gunner women to league glory, but regardless, it’s crucial to win that game to end the season in style and show some pride. Wrapping up the season with another WSL win, after our win against title-contenders Man City last weekend, would be a cherry on top of an otherwise average cake of a season.

After the season wraps up in fantastic fashion, it will be the perfect opportunity to strengthen this Arsenal team. Head coach Jonas Eidevall should ensure that our Gunners are in top form to finally compete for the WSL title next season, as well as qualifying to the group stages of the Champions League, which we failed to do this season.

So, when you take a look at this Arsenal squad, which positions do you reckon could use some strengthening? In my opinion, it would be a good idea to bring in a highly skilled midfielder and a solid central defender.

Amanda Ilestedt is going to take some time off because she’s about to become a mother. She’s getting ready to welcome her first child. It would be a good idea to bring in another top central defender.

With Amanda Ilestedt not available for selection for a while, Arsenal will only have Leah Williamson, Laia Codina, and Lotte Wubben-Moy left as their first-choice central defenders. They really need to find another defensive option because, if two of Arsenal’s key central defenders suffer injuries, they might find themselves in a bit of a predicament. However, they have the opportunity to prevent this by bringing in a top-notch defender, preferably with height that we lost with Jen Beattie and Ilestedt.

It might be a good idea to also consider bringing in a top midfielder in addition to a top defender. Kyra Cooney-Cross and Victoria Pelova are still young in the game. Yes, they’re definitely for the future, but it wouldn’t hurt to have another top midfielder on the team. Adding someone with experience in midfield could really make a difference for Jonas Eidevall’s side.

Little, 33, and Walti, 31, are reaching the later stages of their careers. It might be a good idea for Arsenal to consider bringing in someone like Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati; the 24-year-old could lighten the workload for their captain, Little, and even see Arsenal cash in on Walti if a tempting offer arrives. Our Danish midfielder, Kathrine Kuhl, is doing well on loan to Everton, but probably needs more experience out-with the first team.

Those are the two deals I’d recommend for Jonas Eidevall to close this summer. As for the attack, I don’t think there’s any need to make changes to it—it already has enough quality. However, it would be great if Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema were to sign new deals, stay with the team, and not leave as free agents this summer. If they do decide to go, we need to get straight on the market to cover our goal-scoring options too! And there is the question of ‘Where is Lina Hurtig?”

We will soon enter the summer transfer window. What do you think Eidevall should do to bolster the squad for next season? Where should his focus be?

