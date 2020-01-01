What sort of midfield will Arsenal deploy against Man Utd?

The midfield could be where the game is won and lost today.

Arsenal has improved under Mikel Arteta, but if the results don’t change the Spaniard will soon come under pressure.

The Gunners’ midfield has come under fire this season with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira underperforming.

Manchester United have built a good enough midfield that shields their defence and spreads balls to their attack.

The midfield of these teams will both look to dictate the tempo of this game, but I believe the Arsenal middle four has the capability to overrun the Red Devils’ midfield.

Granit Xhaka was “ill” before the match against Chelsea and he missed that game, but I expect him to make a welcome return to the team here and he should continue where he left off against Bournemouth.

Lucas Torreira is enjoying a new lease of life under Arteta, he impressed greatly against Chelsea and I expect him to also keep his place against United. He will be tasked with shielding our defence.

Reiss Nelson has started Mikel Arteta’s two games as Arsenal boss, I reckon that he will be offered another chance to impress today.

Mesut Ozil completes the midfield four. The German has yet to really kick on this season but he has been hard working under Arteta and his attitude certainly seems to be better.

So here are the midfielders I believe Arteta will field.

Xhaka

Torreira

Nelson

Ozil

If Arsenal can dominate the centre of the park, they will make it hard for United to get anything from this game.