What sort of midfield will Arsenal deploy against Man Utd?

The midfield could be where the game is won and lost today.
Arsenal has improved under Mikel Arteta, but if the results don’t change the Spaniard will soon come under pressure.
The Gunners’ midfield has come under fire this season with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira underperforming.
Manchester United have built a good enough midfield that shields their defence and spreads balls to their attack.
The midfield of these teams will both look to dictate the tempo of this game, but I believe the Arsenal middle four has the capability to overrun the Red Devils’ midfield.
Granit Xhaka was “ill” before the match against Chelsea and he missed that game, but I expect him to make a welcome return to the team here and he should continue where he left off against Bournemouth.
Lucas Torreira is enjoying a new lease of life under Arteta, he impressed greatly against Chelsea and I expect him to also keep his place against United. He will be tasked with shielding our defence.
Reiss Nelson has started Mikel Arteta’s two games as Arsenal boss, I reckon that he will be offered another chance to impress today.
Mesut Ozil completes the midfield four. The German has yet to really kick on this season but he has been hard working under Arteta and his attitude certainly seems to be better.
So here are the midfielders I believe Arteta will field.
Xhaka
Torreira
Nelson
Ozil
If Arsenal can dominate the centre of the park, they will make it hard for United to get anything from this game.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
How much can Arsenal pay to get Danny Ings and grealish. It is going to be indeed a good market if we decide to sell Auba and Ozil
Ings cost Southampton 20m. So probably more than 40m.
Cash assisted another goal as a RB. Bowen scores another for Hull. Grealish scored one.
Very promising players and don’t need to adapt.
Deal has been done, Southampton feel sorry for us and want to give him to us for nothing so we stay up 😄
Ozil and Nelson are not central midfielders. Maybe they would be rewarded starting spots today, due to their good performances in the first half on Sunday
I predict Xhaka and Torreira would start in central midfield today, with the help of Maitland-Niles who would likely cut inside to help our DMs
Really hope we dont start laca today! Big fan but hes really been off the boil of late, was terrible against chelsea, hopefully our midfielders can start chipping in with goals we really need them to ease the pressure off our strikers, none of them look like scoring though 😪
Since we know another article is coming up on which attackers should play, won’t it be more beneficial to compile all three articles into something like ‘What XI should start’? Won’t users get their points across better if it isn’t fragmented across 3 articles? It’s not as though the defence, midfield and attack each go out for 30 mins to play, is it? The choices in one area of the pitch affects choices in another area. How do you not see this?
Newcastle, Wolves and Spurs have lost today.
Sheffield will lose at Liverpool and Everton will lose at Man City.
A win today for Arsenal will see top 6 come into range very quickly.
Remember Emery who was the worst Arsenal manager in history got
2 points from 3rd and made the EL final.
So master coach Arteta should also get within 2 points of 3rd and make the EL final.
I mean if clueless Emery can do it why not Arteta?
Aguuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
I’m really hoping that nelson won’t start the match…the guy is just too damn average