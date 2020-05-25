What sort of season will it be for Mikel Arteta if Arsenal don’t finish in a European place?

The Premier League is slated to return next month and Arsenal is looking to make a good start when the campaign is eventually restarted.

The Gunners were the first team to allow their players to use their training ground for outdoor training, and having recovered, Mikel Arteta was at the London Colney complex last week to lead small group training.

Just as Arsenal was forced to self-isolate, every team in the Premier League have also just returned to small groups training and everyone will be eager to get going when the campaign restarts.

There is currently an eight points gap between Arsenal and the top four and there are at least four teams between them and that position as well.

When the campaign resumes, every team would be aiming to move up the league table, so there is a chance that Arsenal might not get the European spot that they badly want.

Would this season be considered a bad one under Mikel Arteta if he can’t lead us back to Europe?

I don’t think so. The Spaniard has overseen a change in mood, performance and atmosphere at Arsenal and the more time he spends with us, the better we seem to get.

However, I think that six months would be too little for him to affect a turnaround as much as we want and it would be considered some sort of minor miracle if he manages to lead us back into Europe.

An article from Ime