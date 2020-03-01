What sort of team will Mikel Arteta put out against Portsmouth?

Mikel Arteta should make at least four changes for the Portsmouth game.
Mikel Arteta will be wanting to get back to winning ways tomorrow evening and will be desperate for Arsenal to take a big step towards winning the FA Cup.
That is why I am convinced he will not make wholesale changes for the sake of it.
However, he was let down by certain players in the Olympiacos games and I reckon that he will “punish” those that were clearly lacking in effort and desire.
It would not surprise me to see him drop David Luiz and replace him with Pablo Mari, a decision that would be absolutely justified in my opinion.
Mesut Ozil should be dropped and Arteta may have clicked on now that he cannot keep on trusting him.
I also expect that Alexandre Lacazette will be benched, he is another one that does not deserve a first-team spot any more.
Nicolas Pepe could also be left out of the starting line up if Arteta is going to base his team selection on form.
Arteta should also drop Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka but I have very little confidence in him doing that, which could end up being very costly.
These are the four players then that I think Arteta may well drop.
David Luiz
Mesut Ozil
Alexandre Lacazette
Nicolas Pepe
Arteta made some howlers against Olympiacos and he will be judged more harshly if he gets it wrong against Portsmouth and that starts with his team selection.
Arteta DID indeed get it wrong against Olympia. But how could he get it right with so few top players to choose an eleven from? He definitely should have made subs much earlier and Martinelli might now be feeling he is better off elsewhere, as he seems not to be fully appreciated by Arteta, IMO. THAT seems to me to be among the biggest dangers from those matters in Artetas control. He cannot help the Auba contract situation and much of the other problems ARE not his fault but he is still charged with putting them right, which is unfair and almost impossible with our handicap of an owner.
My biggest beef is the mysterious regular selection of the woeful Xhaka . I do NOT agree with those who say he is playing far better. He is merely less awful , which is NOT the same thing at all. He is still slow, cumbersome, clumsy, rash, one paced, thoughtless and lacks mobility bigtime. All he brings is brute force and height and slow telegraphed cross field passes when given ample time to play, which rarely happens. He needs to be dropped and then sold early in the window.
Until we can get the forest of deadwood gone and properly replaced with far better, things are going to take far longer than many thought and many hoped , before we see REAL improvement.