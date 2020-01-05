What sort of transfer business can we expect from Arsenal this month?

Arsenal is not expected to be that busy in the January transfer window.

You can take it to the bank that tens of players will be linked with a move to Arsenal this January. However, the chances are that there will be very little to get excited about.

There are various areas in the team that need strengthening with defence the most urgent and so it is reasonable to assume that there may be a defensive acquisition this month. Whether it will be a permanent signing or a loan deal is anyone’s guess.

Arsenal does require a central defender following the injury to Calum Chambers, add to that the lack of quality in the centre and you have to think that Mikel Arteta is tempted to ask the board to act.

I would suggest that Arteta is most probably content with all other areas in the team and is happy to go to the end of the season with the players he already has.

If Granit Xhaka or another midfielder was to depart then, of course, you would expect the club to bring in a replacement, same applies with the forwards, especially Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

But I am very doubtful that there will be any profile departures with only Shkodran Mustafi a real strong candidate to leave before the month comes to a conclusion.

So, all things considered, the time of year, the lack of viable options in the market, possible financial restrictions and so forth, I am of the opinion that we will see one signing only this month and that it will be a defender.

The only caveat I would put in place is if an important player was either injured or sold.