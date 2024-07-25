What sort of welcome will Miedema get when she returns to the Emirates with Man City Women?

Arsenal face Manchester City in a high-stakes WSL opener on September 22nd at the Emirates Stadium.

Aside from the fact that it could decide who is the early favourite in the title race, there is a lot at stake in that game, and could give the winners the confidence to believe they can challenge for all Women’s trophies available this season.

Unsurpringly, after last season's very close finish to the WSL, most English bookies are undecided on which of Chelsea or Man City are favourites for the title, but with Arsenal better priced in third place.

Although no-one can ignore Chelsea, but with the all-conquering Emma Hayes having left the club, I think they will end up behind the Gunners this coming season. So this opening game could be a real eye-opener and shake up the title odds. It will certainly be an emotions day, with Vivianne Miedema’s return to the Emirates Stadium. Miedema, the all-time WSL top goalscorer, left Arsenal for free this summer.

Given the disappointment among Gooners about her joining a main WSL rival, it will be fascinating to observe the reception upon her return and whether she will make us regret her departure.

Aside from that, the Manchester City women will be motivated to exact revenge on our Gunner women in that match. Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback victory over the Citizens in the penultimate game was undoubtedly the loss that cost City the WSL title (had they defeated our Gunners or even drawn, they would have won the league).

Lauren Hemp has expressed that the Manchester City women are determined to make amends for their mistakes last season and are eager to take on the top teams, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the sole objective of winning.

Said Hemp via Sky Sports, “Obviously we were very disappointed [last season]. It still hurts looking back and thinking about it. We’ve got a new season coming up to hopefully right those wrongs.

“This season we have so many trophies up for grabs; it gives us a lot more experience and hunger to achieve big things this season. I believe in the squad we’ve got that we can go on and do that.

“It would be good to get a win, and it will put us in a good position going into the rest of the games in the window. It’s important to hit the ground running, to get off to a good start.

“With the experience of playing Chelsea last season in the first couple of games, we know what it’s like, and we know what Arsenal are going to bring. Hopefully, we will be able to counter that.”

Well, as hopeful as Hemp will be next season, our Gunner women should be well equipped to start the season in style. They didn’t get off to a favourable start last season, losing to Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Match Day 1, and that must not be the case this season.

On September 22nd, Jonas Eidevall and his team should give Emirates faithful something to smile about.