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What supercomputer thinks about Arsenal’s chance of beating Man City

Arsenal travel to the Etihad tomorrow to face Manchester City in what promises to be one of their toughest fixtures of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side know the importance of the contest as they attempt to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have produced strong form for much of the campaign, but this represents a stern examination against one of the strongest teams in world football. If Arsenal are to claim victory, they will need to perform at the highest possible level.

Arsenal Face Major Test

Arsenal have already failed to beat Manchester City twice this season, including the reverse fixture in the Premier League. Those previous meetings underline the scale of the challenge awaiting them in Manchester.

Ordinarily, Arsenal would expect to win their remaining home matches, but last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates has changed the picture considerably. Dropping points in that game has increased the pressure surrounding this encounter.

That result has given fresh importance to tomorrow’s match, with Arsenal now needing a response against direct title rivals. A positive outcome would restore momentum, while defeat could significantly alter the race.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Prediction Suggests Tight Contest

City are widely viewed as favourites because of their current form and the advantage of playing at home. Their experience in major title run-ins also makes them a formidable opponent at this stage of the season.

However, a supercomputer prediction, as reported by the Daily Mail, suggests the match may be far closer than many expect. The figures state that Arsenal have a 35.8 per cent chance of winning, while Manchester City have a 37.7 per cent chance of victory.

Those numbers indicate only a narrow gap between the two sides, highlighting how competitive the fixture could be. It also reflects Arsenal’s quality despite recent setbacks and City’s formidable reputation.

A draw, therefore, appears a realistic possibility and would not come as a surprise. For Arsenal, sharing the points would be far preferable to losing, as it would preserve their position more effectively than handing City a major boost.

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  1. Arsenal must monitor the perfomance of eze,noni and zubimendi those guys are time and chances wasters.pls arteta may talk to them 🙏🏼

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