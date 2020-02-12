What team should Mikel Arteta put out against Newcastle United?

Arsenal faces Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday and Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make.

Arsenal have had their winter break in Dubai and by all accounts, it has gone very well, he will no doubt have it in his mind what sort of team he will field against Newcastle next Sunday, depending on injuries of course.

According to some reports, Pablo Mari will be available for selection and others, such as Dani Ceballos are back to full fitness.

This is not a predicted line up, that will come later in the week once injury updates have been announced by the club and this is just the team I would like to see Arteta go with and one that I do believe will be very close to the team the Spaniard puts out.

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno, nothing else to say on this. Only an injury keeps him out.

Defenders

I am not convinced that Arteta will start Mari, the defence has actually improved and I am not sure he will make any real changes and do see Saka, Luiz, Mustafi and Bellerin starting. I personally would drop Luiz, I have zero time for him and would prefer to see Mari replace him but I just do not see it happening.

Midfielders

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka should both start, I doubt that Arteta will drop Torreira again. Unfortunately, I suspect that Ozil will start again, I would go with Dani Ceballos instead. I would also start Willock, but again, I cannot see the boss doing that.

Forwards

I would start Aubameyang and Martinelli, drop Lacazette and keep Pepe on the bench. Chances of Arteta doing that has to be close to zero. I am convinced he will start Alexandre Lacazette alongside Martinelli and Aubameyang.

So, this is the team I would like to see start.

Leno

Saka

Mari

Mustafi

Bellerin

Torreira

Xhaka

Willock

Ceballos

Martinelli

Aubameyang

And this is probably the team or very close to it that Arteta will start with

Leno

Saka

Luiz

Mustafi

Bellerin

Torreira

Xhaka

Ozil

Lacazette

Martinelli

Aubameyang

I look forward to comparing these line ups with what Arteta finally goes with.