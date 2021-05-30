What the Kroenkes need to do to regain the trust of Arsenal fans

What KSE needs to do to regain trust among Arsenal fans? by Yash
When a team have one of the worst league campaigns in their history, the coach and the owners are bound to get scrutinized. That’s the case with Arsenal this year.
The Gunners are out of Europe after finishing eighth for the second successive season. Even the most optimistic Arsenal fans would we worried about the trajectory of their club.
First, they got out of Champions League. After being in Europa League for four years, they are out of Europe’s second tier competition too.
Their league standing means they failed to qualify for the brand-new UEFA Conference League too. But their slide down the pecking order in the Premier League can be arrested if shrewd business is done by the club in the upcoming months.
The club’s staff have a lot of work on their hands, who are reportedly looking at one of the biggest squad overhauls the supporters of the North London outfit have ever witnessed.
In a The Athletic poll, Arsenal fans were asked about the most important thing the Kroenkes must do if they continue to remain in charge of the Gunners. Almost 45% of respondents said they want the owners to “Hire Better Staff.” And almost 37% wanted them to spend big.
Seeing almost half of the fanbase wanting better staff at boardroom level was encouraging, because Arsenal indeed have not exactly been shy of spending money in the past few windows.
The problem has been the way the money has been spent. Having better people at boardroom level will only help the club in having a cutting edge in the transfer window.
Leicester City have unearthed hidden gems for a nominal fee and sold them for enormous fees.
But that might not be a clever way to do business this summer. Arsenal don’t have the time to develop young players with huge potential. They must spend big this summer.
The best way would be to follow the ‘Manchester City model’ in the upcoming shop window and then carrying on the project with the ‘Leicester City model.’
That doesn’t mean Arsenal should sign world-class players for exceptional fees. The best players available in the market won’t see the Emirates as an attractive destination this summer.
The club just need to look at those players who are capable of improving the current squad from the get-go next season. That means upgrading on players such as Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Willian, Rob Holding and many more.
Emi Buendia, Yves Bissouma and even the recently linked Raheem Sterling can all fall under that category.
But they must also strike a balance between giving minutes to the young players as well as the more experienced ones. Arsenal boast a number of talented, young players who have already shown that they are ready for the battle.
Thus, before every signing, Arsenal must weigh the pros and cons involved in acquiring those services.
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Although I cannot see the Kroenke’s EVER being accepted as owners (look at Man Utd owners, still hated after all these years), what you say is the common sense route to take. I hope we don’t get shocked by strange signings….we will find out where Edu, Arteta are at. We don’t know whether they are a little crazy or totally crazy.
I hope the fans won’t be underwhelmed if we buy some unknown or very cheap players like Holding
Liverpool bought Henderson from Sunderland, Robertson from Hull, Wijnaldum from Newcastle and Mane from Soton. Whereas Leicester bought the unknown Vardy, Kante and Mahrez with very low prices
Maybe removing Arteta and replacing him with a proper manager would have gone along way in regaining abit of trust with the majority of Arsenal fans .
We are seeing a merry Go round of top managers but it looks as though Stan wants to have his own personal puppet and not a manager who will want his own say .
Personally I think any funds given to him will be throwing money down the drain .
Had high hopes for him last summer but that as been completely drained from me now ,looks like another wasted season ahead ,cannot wait 🙄
You are probably right. Mismanagement from the top down. Another wasted season likely.
They just need to sell and buy players quickly, to make the new players better prepared for the new season. This only applies to non-national team players though
If they want to purchase some high profile or expensive national team players, they’d better see the players’ performances in Euro first. Had we properly assessed Pepe’s performance in AFCON and Torreira’s in World Cup before purchasing them, we might’ve looked for better options
I don’t know why people keep yapping about missing out on the conference league though.
Jesus, I hope we never get to play in that competition ever.
You think flying to some Europa league clubs on Wednesday is stressful enough? Wait till you see the frigging countries Spurs will have to fly to. Are we gonna act like a season out of Europe isn’t totally good for us?
Like we won’t get to take the league games more seriously?
Remember Emery benching players and starting Douzi & Elneny against Crystal palace when we needed an important 3 points to make top four because he chose to rest players for the EL? Remember how it turned out?
Remember Arteta rotating and switching teams without allowing stability because of EL? How’d that turned out?
I’m glad we’re sitting Europe out this time.
Focus on the fvcking league games
BRAVO EDDIE, A fellow realist and not some silly know nothing fans who are so in love with the false fantasy of being in Europe comps, that they will wet their pants even over this nothing, newly created comp for minnows.
WE WILL BE HUGELY BETTER OFF NEXT SEASON NOT HAVING TO TRAIPSE AROUND THE CONTINENT TO PLAY MINNOWS AND TIRE AND INJURE OUR PLAYERS WITH NO REASON OR REWARD AT THE END . Even if we won that minnow comp what would it mean ; answer, precisely nothing!
So well done Eddie, for being one of the relative few realists on JA.
Jon for some reasons even I can’t fathom, I’m looking forward to next season more than ever.
I should be low in spirits and doubtful, but I’m looking forward to it. We get to focus on our league position and actually growing in the league. I can’t help but feel we’ve been taking the league for granted too much, especially when it gets to the second half of the season and we’re in the Europa knockouts.
With strengthening this summer, I can help but feel we’ll do better next season regardless of who we add as now the full club knows what we’ll be playing for and there won’t be any extra bailout for them
I much agree Eddie. The Prem is always our most important comp. I watched Chelsea beat the Prem champions last night and deserve to. BUT it does not change the fact that City are the worthy Prem champions and by a distance. Chelsea are not the best team in Europe though , City or Bayern probably are!
I like and value proper perspective in football and so many fans on here are so careless with perspective as to not value its worth at all, IMO.
I always like your posts as you are so clearly a deeply and clear thinking fan.
Even during Wenger time, when we are out of Europe and focus on league alone we perform better, maybe yes, maybe no, we have the opportunity to see us in local competitions alone next season
Man United didn’t win that “minnow comp” either… Oh, how I love to watch that penalty shootout. I got it downloaded, and have already seen it thrice. Lovely to see Bruno, Marcus, Fred etc fighting for that small time cup. The only Man United player I really like is Cavani, but maybe it’s wrong to call him a United player. He was their best in the final.
Eddie, I totally agree, I’ve been saying this for the past 2 months. If we were in the ECL the scenario could be – fly to the Faroe Is. on Wednesday, fly back on Friday knackered and play an EPL game on the Sunday. Not to mention all the meaningless qualifying matches in July.
It made my day when the Spuds finished 7th. they know they drew the short straw!!
That final game, soon as I saw Spurs were losing. I wanted us to lose that game. This doesn’t make me less a fan, I just focused on the bigger picture and end term result. Europa Conference League will do us no good.
Aside from the few number of teams participating from Europe’s big league. You have small, unknown but stubborn teams that’ll make the medium clubs work every 90 minutes.
Spurs can win it and I won’t care about it
Leave!!
Arsenal has a great owner who has been totally honest and reliable these past 12 years.
Wenger stayed 3 years too long while Emery should have been given more time.
Arteta so far in the league has failed abysmally seemingly clueless despite his world class squad.
8th two years running despite massive spending on new players and huge salaries.
Yet he is still at the helm.
Ironically his predecessor returned and beat Arteta’s Arsenal in the EL semi.
Emery then went on to topple Man Utd in the final in an incredible penalty shoot out his 4th EL victory.
Now Chelsea has won their second Champions League after changing manager.
And finally Arsensl has been five years in Spurs’ shadow.
Mr Kroenke has been the only real positive at the club these past 5 years.
Arsenal need an experienced manager with the ability to get the best out of our talented but underperforming squad.
Stan who knows little or nothing about soccer could manage the Arsenal squad better than Arteta.
Yet Arteta won the FA cup with Emerys squad
So hate to think what Emery is if your saying Arteta is clueless
@Wyoming- you state, and I quote, “Mr Kronke has been the only real positive at the club these past 5 years”.
Now, bearing in mind we have, in the last 5 years, finished below the Spuds in each and every one of those seasons, seen our guaranteed Champions League qualifications disappear through the Europa League and now NOTHING,
I am struggling to find any positives at all.
So could I ask you to list these positives. I like every other supporter will be waiting to see what we have obviously missed.
Phil This rogue fan Wyoming has listed lots of good reasons why Kroenke should go.
But bizarrely, he then draws -and deliberately so IMO – totally the wrong conclusion from his own true reasons by praising, not condemning, Kroenke. Beyond weird !
He is obviously just an apologist for the Kroenkes and not a true Gooner at all.
Jon- I seriously worry about his mental condition if he believes what he posted. But he dosent. He writes this rubbish to get a reaction that’s all. He is a very sad little person
Wyoming
How much is Kroenke paying you or are you so lost that you are supporting him for free? Your delusional words about the Kroenke’s make me feel sick.
Wyoming, I think you are arguing against yourself in defending Kroenke’s role. Assuming you are right in all you say about AW, UE and the failings of MA, whose responsibility is it to appoint the right management for the club? That is exactly where the blame lies and the owner, Kroenke must own it.
Get a life. If you think Kronenko is the best owner you live in coo coo land. Shaking my fuc**ing head for you!
Well, Chelsea spent £200 million with Lampard in charge and the rookie manager got them to 8th, even lost to us.
They fired him and brought in a manager with experience in top Bundesliga and Ligue 1 teams.
More experienced manager took the same team and won the friggin Champions League. Also got them top 4 and FA final.
Meanwhile we also have a rookie manager with less experience than aforementioned Lampard. Our manager actually finished the whole season 8th. He also has an expensive squad. He brought in useless players such as Willian and Runarsson. He cast off players who finished their seasons with top, top ratings (Mavropanos, Willock, Saliba).
Question is, how many seasons can we sacrifice with this manager using Arsenal as his learning curve with his rookie mistakes, knowing he might or might not become a good manager? All meanwhile we sink in the table?
The only thing Old Krank can do to be liked by Arsenal fans is to follow the advice from our all time skipper Patrick Vieira: “Let The Club Go.”
Indeed experienced managers are good, look at what TT has done would’ve not if was FL. Simple, let MA go. Zidane is free
I’d actually love to see what Zidane would do to this squad. I don’t think he’d be much different in his approach to man management, compared to Arteta, but probably a bit more forceful – he seems like he doesn’t have time for players who aren’t committed.
Never going to happen, though. Can’t see why he’d want to come here.
There is no way that the Kroenkes can ever gain trust- not REgain though, as they never had any trust in the first place to REgain – with our fans.
This is simple, factual, to the point and profoundly true. To even consider the fantasy possibility of our fans ever trusting the Kroenkes would be so unintelligent as to make it impossible for normal intelligent fans to even consider. REALITY!
We need these two snakes to sell up and leave ASAP!
I remember MA before the concluded season, saying they already mapped out the transfer window along side Edu. I thought they would be making their move earlier esp when we are so slow when it comes to making deals, with Euro comp coming on soon. I did rooted for him to make Arsenal successful again, MA really raised my hope last season but it was completely dashed. Like most comments, he should be sacked already if we got a competent owner and since we reek of incompetence, we can only hope that MA gets his transfers right and tactics spot on because he has no place to hide any longer; no excuses. Seeing how Chelsea fans were celebrating and my friends calling and telling me they are superior than us and blah, blah, blah (which I believe is true) really got me sad and angry, and I wish our club could bring back smiles on our faces again.. But we can only hope for the better