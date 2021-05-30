What the Kroenkes need to do to regain the trust of Arsenal fans

What KSE needs to do to regain trust among Arsenal fans? by Yash

When a team have one of the worst league campaigns in their history, the coach and the owners are bound to get scrutinized. That’s the case with Arsenal this year.

The Gunners are out of Europe after finishing eighth for the second successive season. Even the most optimistic Arsenal fans would we worried about the trajectory of their club.

First, they got out of Champions League. After being in Europa League for four years, they are out of Europe’s second tier competition too.

Their league standing means they failed to qualify for the brand-new UEFA Conference League too. But their slide down the pecking order in the Premier League can be arrested if shrewd business is done by the club in the upcoming months.

The club’s staff have a lot of work on their hands, who are reportedly looking at one of the biggest squad overhauls the supporters of the North London outfit have ever witnessed.

In a The Athletic poll, Arsenal fans were asked about the most important thing the Kroenkes must do if they continue to remain in charge of the Gunners. Almost 45% of respondents said they want the owners to “Hire Better Staff.” And almost 37% wanted them to spend big.

Seeing almost half of the fanbase wanting better staff at boardroom level was encouraging, because Arsenal indeed have not exactly been shy of spending money in the past few windows.

The problem has been the way the money has been spent. Having better people at boardroom level will only help the club in having a cutting edge in the transfer window.

Leicester City have unearthed hidden gems for a nominal fee and sold them for enormous fees.

But that might not be a clever way to do business this summer. Arsenal don’t have the time to develop young players with huge potential. They must spend big this summer.

The best way would be to follow the ‘Manchester City model’ in the upcoming shop window and then carrying on the project with the ‘Leicester City model.’

That doesn’t mean Arsenal should sign world-class players for exceptional fees. The best players available in the market won’t see the Emirates as an attractive destination this summer.

The club just need to look at those players who are capable of improving the current squad from the get-go next season. That means upgrading on players such as Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Willian, Rob Holding and many more.

Emi Buendia, Yves Bissouma and even the recently linked Raheem Sterling can all fall under that category.

But they must also strike a balance between giving minutes to the young players as well as the more experienced ones. Arsenal boast a number of talented, young players who have already shown that they are ready for the battle.

Thus, before every signing, Arsenal must weigh the pros and cons involved in acquiring those services.

Yash Bisht