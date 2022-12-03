What the managers had to say ahead of today’s Arsenal Women v Everton clash

What the bosses have to say ahead of today’s Arsenal Women v Everton clash by Michelle

Jonas Eidevall and Brian Sorensen both talked to the press ahead of Arsenal’s WSL match against Everton today at Meadow Park, kick-off 2pm UK.

What are Jonas’ impressions of Everton this season?

They have had a real change in expectations. I’ve only been here for 18 months but when I came, Everton were going to challenge for the Champions League qualification and now that’s not really the expectation of that team. I don’t think they have lost a massive amount of players from that team that was going to challenge. I think they have a very good team.

But I think they’re playing with their shoulders down a lot now because they don’t have those expectations on them, which helps their performance. This shows why it’s so important to match expectations and reality.

Is Jonas looking forward to playing against Brian Sorensen’s side?

They have a very clear identity. You can see that [Sorensen] is trying to build something long-term in the way that they are very consistent in how they do things, almost regardless of what opponents they play. So they ask some interesting tactical questions of the teams they play against, so I’m always looking forward to playing against them.

Brian Sorensen on playing against Arsenal:

Of course Arsenal are big favourites. They’ve been doing really good this season. I think the loss against (Manchester) United could have gone both ways. United made a really strong comeback but yeah, Arsenal is a really good team so we have to play to the very best.

A healthy dose of respect there from both managers. We reported earlier that Leah Williamson & Rafaelle Souza will be back in our Gunners matchday squad for today’s match. Sorenson discussed the return of Nico Rensen after a very lengthy period off the pitch, 435 days to be precise, with a significant ACL injury, saying It’s like a new signing, she’s a top player so yeah, looking forward to that

This should be a very interesting game indeed as much for tactics as seeing key players back on the grass for both sides. Both teams will be very much looking to get back to winning so this will be a big test for both.

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….