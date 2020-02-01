What to expect from Arsenal against Burnley now Aubameyang is back

Arsenal has missed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their last three fixtures.

The Gabonese attacker who won the Golden boot last season has been Arsenal’s most reliable scorer since he joined and he is always going to be missed when not available.

Now that he is back, Mikel Arteta will obviously put him straight back into the team and here is what I think will happen.

I expect Gabriel Martinelli to be back on the bench now that Aubameyang is back because Arteta seems to favour the partnerships of Aubameyang, Alex Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

Martinelli has been in form but Arteta is managing the player’s career well and he understandably doesn’t want fans to start expecting too much too soon from him.

I also expect a goal from Aubameyang in the Burnley game. The Gabonese attacker has scored seven times in his last four matches against the Clarets and they must be sick of him down there.

I don’t expect Pablo Mari to play a part in this game so the return of David Luiz will mean that he and Sokratis Papastathopoulos become the centre back pairing.

Shkodran Mustafi is also back and should be on the bench, however, it is not out of the question that he could also be a surprising starter.

So, in conclusion, now that Aubameyang is back we should see almost the same team that Arteta was fielding before he and David Luiz got suspended and for me, that means three points in the bag from the visit to Turf Moor.

An article from Jacob B