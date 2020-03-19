What to expect from Premier League meeting today

Many fans across the globe have had their football taken away from them recently in light of COVID-19, and while UEFA instructed leagues to aim to have the domestic fixtures completed by June 30, that did not give us a return date for action.

The June 30 date makes sense when you think about the fact that player contracts usually end on July 1, which would mean that no clubs or players had to consider any temporary or added measures to end the season with their current quota.

The Premier League panel are now set to sit down today to talk about a plan moving forwards, and the likelihood is that the league will return to action behind closed doors, although April 4 may still come too soon if the country isn’t put into lockdown like a number of others have been.

Should the lockdown be in place from Monday for 15 days, that would mean that the league may have to ask the powers that be if they would be allowed to play during lockdown. In Spain for instance, you are allowed to go to work, should your job be needed or a service to the people, and one could argue that entertainment is necessary at such a time.

Liverpool will be the most eager to return to action, as they close on their first ever Premier League title, while our club will also be keen to get back to it sooner rather than later after an upturn in fortunes, including the most recent win over West Ham.

The Gunners won their last three Premier League matches, a feat they have failed to do in the rest of the campaign, and will be keen to continue that ASAP.

Am I alone in thinking there is hope for the Premier League to return on April 4?

Patrick