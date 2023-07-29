What trio would you pick to be Arsenal’s best midfield line-up?

Mikel Arteta is building a fantastic Arsenal team that is hungry for trophies and glory. So far, the Gunners have performed admirably under the Spaniard, and they have the potential to become a powerhouse once more, like in Arsene Wenger’s days. Last season, they were excellent in the Premier League and could have beaten Pep Guardiola to the PL title, but unfortunately failed.

Arsenal have continued to improve and get better since the arrival of Arteta in 2019. This is due to a superb recruitment technique. Already this summer, huge names like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice have signed deals that will no doubt make the next season’s Arsenal team buzz with quality.

If the Gunners’ recent acquisitions have taught us anything, it’s that they now boast one of Europe’s elite midfields. Mohammed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, and Abert Lokonga Sambi (if he stays) are among the options for Arteta’s engine room. The Spaniard can fine-tune his midfield as much as he likes, but the end result will be that his midfield is unrivalled, as evidenced by the three distinct ways he can set it up:

Rice-Odegaard-Havertz

Partey-Rice-Odegaard

Jorginho-Havertz-Odegaard

The midfield setup Arteta chooses as his first choice among these midfielders has the potential to become a formidable trio, dominating not just the Premier League but also the Champions League. If Mikel Arteta gets his engine room perfect, it might lay the groundwork for him to enjoy his team’s unrivalled supremacy.



Sam P

