What trio would you pick to be Arsenal’s best midfield line-up?

Mikel Arteta is building a fantastic Arsenal team that is hungry for trophies and glory. So far, the Gunners have performed admirably under the Spaniard, and they have the potential to become a powerhouse once more, like in Arsene Wenger’s days. Last season, they were excellent in the Premier League and could have beaten Pep Guardiola to the PL title, but unfortunately failed.
Arsenal have continued to improve and get better since the arrival of Arteta in 2019. This is due to a superb recruitment technique. Already this summer, huge names like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice have signed deals that will no doubt make the next season’s Arsenal team buzz with quality.
If the Gunners’ recent acquisitions have taught us anything, it’s that they now boast one of Europe’s elite midfields. Mohammed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, and Abert Lokonga Sambi (if he stays) are among the options for Arteta’s engine room. The Spaniard can fine-tune his midfield as much as he likes, but the end result will be that his midfield is unrivalled, as evidenced by the three distinct ways he can set it up:
Rice-Odegaard-Havertz
Partey-Rice-Odegaard
Jorginho-Havertz-Odegaard
The midfield setup Arteta chooses as his first choice among these midfielders has the potential to become a formidable trio, dominating not just the Premier League but also the Champions League. If Mikel Arteta gets his engine room perfect, it might lay the groundwork for him to enjoy his team’s unrivalled supremacy.
Sam P
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Partey-Rice-Odegaard
Ødegaard, Rice and Partey the best combination we have. Øde, Kai and Rice is a disaster waiting to happen. Arteta said Ode Kai and Rice will click when they play “55 times together”. 55 what? Hope he isn’t bent on proving he was right about Harvertz if things don’t go well. They mustn’t play 55 times to click, that’s a season and a half Arteta. We have no time to experiment again, this season is to compete and win something worthy.
I just selected the newcomers because they recently joined us and they probably have some minimum playing time clauses on their contracts:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
…………….. Timber ……..… Rice
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
…………………………. Jesus
Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey and Trossard are on similar levels or maybe they’re better in some aspects, but there are only four central midfield positions available when we have the ball
This Linup is perfect but incase if it’s not working just remove havert and put trosaad it will work
Trossard is the only left AM who can turn 180 degrees frequently at Arsenal, whereas Havertz and Smith-Rowe aren’t as gifted technically. Havertz is taller and Smith-Rowe is pacier, but Trossard has more experience and lower center of gravity
If thats the truth can we agree the whole fighting for your place is just the biggest bunch of BS when newcomers have minimum game time in contracts?
Im sure this will illicit a long winded response but the fact is that it does make the “fight for your place” total rubbish 🙂
“minimum game time in contracts” @PJ-SA and @GAI
Where do you get your outlandish theories?
Not my theory, read my comment again! Sentence starts with IF mate, I don’t know if it exists in EPL.
Oh and just FYI, that exists in sports 100%. Time percentage of games you are fit/available. Had it in 2 of my rugby contracts when I played at high level, in 2 different countries.
information that might help.😊
According to Premier League Players Contract 1, there is no specific clause about how much playing time a player can do. However, the contract does mention that the player must comply with the Club Rules and the Code of Practice which may affect their playing time1. The contract also states that the player must be available for all matches unless injured or suspended. No form of that clause exists with any players
@FIYS
Thank you
The newcomers could still get their game time in non-crucial cup games
Their teammates just need to fight for the starting lineup in EPL and important cup games. The losers could get relegated to play in the non-important ones
Easy….Partey, Rice and Ode
If Rice or Partey drops out then I’d put Timber in, the guy oozes class can play ball properly and is far more aware the slow Jorginho and way more athletic.
Timber. Saliba. Kiwior. Zinchenko
Partey, Rice,
Odegaad
Saka. Trosaad
Jesus or Balogun
I just want Gabriel to rest for at least two to three matches I want to see the Combination of Saliba and Kiwior, all the back like can take ball out of danger with confident & Trosaad is better than martinelli for now
And Balogun can make things happen too I want Balogun to move to Cr palace
This is a no brainer and fans are seeing it as clear as day
——————-Ramsdale
—-Timber–Saliba—Magalase—Tierny
—–Partey——-Odegaard—Rice
—–Saka——–Jesus——–Martinelli
Tierney has been solid in preseason, so he has to start.
Tossard has been brilliant and he too deserves to start.
The reliable Ben white game is always assured.
Havertz will rotate with Odegaard as he continues to build team chemistry.
The 4:3:3 formation can be easily switched to a 4:2:3;1 where Havertz plays behind the striker , this tactics could be used when we are in the lead and intends to kill the game