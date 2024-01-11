What trophies are Arsenal Women likely to win this season?

Arsenal Women didn’t go “trophyless” last season, even though injuries kept some of their key players from playing at key times. Chelsea lost the Continental Cup as Arsenal beat them 3-1 to win it. Stina Blackstenius, Kim Little (a penalty), and Niamh Charles (an own goal) scored for Arsenal; Sam Kerr scored for Chelsea. The Continental Cup win was the best thing about Arsenal women’s 2022–23 season, even though making it to the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals and finishing third in the WSL were also hugely important .

Enter the 2023–2024 season…

Yes, Arsenal women can’t dream of winning the Champions League this season, as they didn’t even make it to the group stages. However, they are in a good position to conquer English football after winning the WSL, the FA Cup and the Continental Cup.

It’s been a good run for Arsenal in the Women’s Continental Cup. They are currently in first place in Group D and are on track to make the play-offs; all they need to do is beat Championship side Reading in their last group game on 24th January. Away tickets for Arsenal fans can be purchased here

This weekend, our Gunners play Watford, in the first game of their Women’s FA Cup campaign this season. Hopefully, they’ll get off to a good start, after which they can try to win the FA Cup.

Their WSL loss to Spurs before the break was unfortunate (so say the least!); it increased the gap between Arsenal and Chelsea, who top the standings, to 3 points. That’s not a big gap; all head coach Jonas Eidevall and the girls have to do is keep it from getting bigger, try to match the results of the defending champions, and hopefully beat them again in the WSL. Chelsea’s title hopes may also be hindered with the loss of Sam Kerr to a devastating ACL injury.

Jonas Eidevall has one of the best teams. If he can only find his strongest team, no other team will be able to stop them, and Arsenal Women can sweep all domestic trophies.

What do you think Gooners? The proof will be in the pudding as we see our Gunners return to the pitch on Sunday..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….