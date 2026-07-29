What Vinicius Junior has been telling his friends about leaving Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is the subject of serious interest from Arsenal as his contract standoff with Real Madrid continues, and the Gunners believe they could complete a move for the Brazilian this summer.

The winger has entered the final year of his contract, and Madrid has spent more than a year negotiating a new agreement with him without finding success. The situation has created uncertainty over his future and increased the possibility that he could leave the Spanish club in the coming weeks.

Arsenal pursue Vinicius Junior opportunity

Arsenal has positioned itself to make a move if Vinicius becomes available, with the club believing he could be interested in joining them and starting a new chapter of his career in London. The Gunners see the Brazilian as a major addition who could improve their attacking options significantly.

However, Real Madrid has not given up hope of keeping one of their most important players. The Spanish side continues to work towards reaching an agreement with the winger, which makes the potential transfer more complicated for Arsenal.

Despite that challenge, the Gunners remain determined to continue their pursuit. They understand that they would need to complete a deal this summer rather than wait until next year, when Vinicius could potentially become available as a free agent.

Vinicius wants Madrid to receive a fee

The report says Vinicius does not want to leave Real Madrid without the club receiving financial compensation for his departure. He believes Madrid placed their faith in him when they signed him as an 18-year-old and feels he owes the club the respect of either staying or ensuring they earn a transfer fee when he eventually leaves.

Give Me Sport says Vinicius has told his close friends about his feelings regarding a possible departure from Madrid. This stance could benefit Arsenal because it means any potential transfer would likely need to happen through negotiations between the two clubs.

The Gunners will continue monitoring the situation as they look to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Vinicius’ contract. However, Madrid’s determination to keep him means Arsenal may still face a difficult challenge in completing one of the biggest transfers in their history.

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