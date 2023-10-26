What were Arsenal fans expecting from Jorginho against Sevilla?

Jorginho appears to have earned some favour from Mikel Arteta in recent games, and there are indications that the Euro 2020 winner may have taken over the starting spot from Kai Havertz at Arsenal.
Jorginho arrived at the club less than a year ago and remains a somewhat unpopular signing among the Arsenal fan base. While he is renowned for his ability to hold possession and dictate play, Jorginho has faced difficulties in making a significant impact at Arsenal in the current campaign.
Despite the criticism, Jorginho was still selected to start in Arsenal’s recent match against Sevilla. This has led to frustration and concern among some Arsenal supporters, as reported by Football Insider. Many fans are not pleased to see him on the pitch in their team’s colours.
While Arteta sees Jorginho as a top player, some Arsenal fans are uncertain about his ability to perform consistently in a game. The report suggests that Jorginho’s performance against Sevilla disappointed many fans, and there is a belief among some supporters that he may have a negative impact on the performance of the players around him in the team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jorginho is a seasoned professional and one of the most experienced players in our squad.
The midfielder is being fielded because Mikel Arteta believes he is good enough to help the team win matches.
Our gaffer has been superb so far in his judgement and we need to trust him with this one as well.

Well our Arteta is not God and he does make mistakes just like all of us and for me he maid two in the last window. That was to buy those two players from Chelsea. We have NEVER got good players from Chelsea always some guys on the way down the hill on the other side. Havertz is far from being good enough to strengthen our team and Jorginho has already cost us at least two points.
Jorghinos legs have gone, he looks so slow and weak. Does not influence a game and is most definitely not a DM. I do worry every time i see him in the team.
I think i prefer Elnenny.
I was expecting/hoping for Jorginho not to play, so that when we get the ball we can attack with pace!!!
“What was?” An ungrammatical headline!
“What were”… is correct. ” What was” is incorrect and a poor use of English, as an English as first language speaker OUGHT to know!
Well Reggie, we all knows Jorginho legs are long gone and the capture of his service in January was meant to be a stop gap having miss out on the Caicedo kid.
It is for that reason Arsenal needed to buy another mobile and physical midfielder whether Partey had stayed or not, somewhere along the line Lavia which was on the wish list was never pursue.