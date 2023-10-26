What were Arsenal fans expecting from Jorginho against Sevilla?

Jorginho appears to have earned some favour from Mikel Arteta in recent games, and there are indications that the Euro 2020 winner may have taken over the starting spot from Kai Havertz at Arsenal.

Jorginho arrived at the club less than a year ago and remains a somewhat unpopular signing among the Arsenal fan base. While he is renowned for his ability to hold possession and dictate play, Jorginho has faced difficulties in making a significant impact at Arsenal in the current campaign.

Despite the criticism, Jorginho was still selected to start in Arsenal’s recent match against Sevilla. This has led to frustration and concern among some Arsenal supporters, as reported by Football Insider. Many fans are not pleased to see him on the pitch in their team’s colours.

While Arteta sees Jorginho as a top player, some Arsenal fans are uncertain about his ability to perform consistently in a game. The report suggests that Jorginho’s performance against Sevilla disappointed many fans, and there is a belief among some supporters that he may have a negative impact on the performance of the players around him in the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho is a seasoned professional and one of the most experienced players in our squad.

The midfielder is being fielded because Mikel Arteta believes he is good enough to help the team win matches.

Our gaffer has been superb so far in his judgement and we need to trust him with this one as well.

——————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…