What was your favourite part of Arsenal Women’s dominant 6-0 win over Reading?

Arsenal Women continued their unbeaten run in 2024 with a 6-0 victory over Reading on Wednesday night, 24th January. The win saw our Gunners secure a ticket to the Continental Cup Quarter Finals.

Much has been said about that game, but what was your favourite part of the win?

Was it that clean sheet?

If there is one thing we have been pleading for, it is that our Gunner women keep clean sheets. Watching most of this seasons games, we have dominated yet conceded sloppy goals, which has seen them fail to win and has left most Gunners upset. For example, in the WSL losses to Liverpool and Tottenham, some believe the goals could have been avoided, changing the course of those games. Arsenal Women need to keep more clean sheets going forward to increase their chances of winning.

With goals such an important element of the women’s game, since they may decide the WSL title battle, it will be great for Arsenal to keep clean sheets.

Was it Laia Codina scoring?

The World Cup-winning defender has yet to nail her spot in the Arsenal team, since signing from Barcelona last summer. Scoring versus the Reading women was an excellent way for her to boost her confidence as she strives to demonstrate her ability to play a significant part in Eidevall’s project.

Was it Beth Mead’s golazo?

Beth Mead scored a stunning goal after coming on as a substitute. Leah Williamson dished an incredibly perfect pass to Mead, who hammered it into the back of the net first time. A beautiful goal and a beautiful assist. Mead has scored the most goals for Arsenal (5) in the last three months after returning from an ACL injury, which says a lot; she’s remarkable.

Was it Stina Blackstenius’ hat trick?

The Swede is underrated. She’s already scored nine goals this season and isn’t playing much. Her hat-trick demonstrated that she is a player who Jonas Eidevall can rely on for goals. Before the mid-season break, Arsenal struggled in front of goal. I feel Eidevall should find a way to use Blackstenius, who scores every time she is called to the team.

Was it Kim Little’s return from injury?

On a good day, Kim Little is “unplayable” in Arsenal’s midfield. Her quality and expertise are what make Arsenal’s midfield work. It was sad that she missed the last few games, but she has returned just in time to help the team compete for the domestic treble.

Or was it Leah Williamson’s return after 280 days out due to an ACL injury?

Most Gooners were ecstatic when Leah returned to her proper place after missing months due to an ACL injury. Leah managed a fantastic assist for Beth Mead’s goal, in her first match back after recovering from her ACL injury. With Leah now available for selection, Arsenal are stronger.

That said, was this Arsenal Women’s best team effort of the season? Are they really starting to gel now? What do you think?

Arsenal Women travel to Prenton Park on Sunday 28th January, kick-off 16:30, to take on an in-form Liverpool. Let’s hope our Gunners get their revenge with a win, and a dominant one at that.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….