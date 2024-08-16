What Arsenal can expect from Wolves when they come to the Emirates on Saturday

Opening game Vs Wolves

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend as we get set to open our season at The Emirates. Hopefully we can start our season off with a bang and walk away victorious. We have a big season ahead of us and will need to win as many games as we can if we are going to walk away with silverware. With new additions to the squad and plenty of excitement, hopefully this can be our season for success. Wolves won’t make it easy for us though as they too will want to start off the season on a positive note, but here’s a few things to watch out for this weekend.

Wolves have had an okay pre-season, facing off against the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leipzig and Rayo Vallecano, winning two games out of the four and look decent in all four games. Coach Gary O’Neil has implemented a direct style of football in Molineaux, playing fast and attacking football. He likes his team to stay tight, composed and compact when out of possession and are very well organised.

They like to use their pace in transition, and the manager encourages his team to take risks and shots when possible. He would rather they stay proactive and push forward, than sit back. He encourages his team to make challenges and stay strong in both the midfield and defence. They can be opened up but it takes a lot of patience because they are so well drilled in and out of possession.

They have lost a few big players like Neto and will be trying to find their feet again after some tough losses but Arsenal will need to take advantage of this. We haven’t lost a game home or away to Wolves in the last 6 games we’ve faced against them and will be favourites to walk away winners, but it is the first game of the season and you never know what could happen.

Our wingers and midfielders will be vital as we will need to be patient when on the ball, spreading the play and trying to bend them out of shape, but I think we have more than enough quality to see them off and walk away with the three points.

This off season has felt so long and I can’t wait to see Arsenal back in action. This season feels and bit different and I’m excited to see what Arteta and his squad has in store for us.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.