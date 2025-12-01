What we learned as Arsenal let two points slip at Chelsea

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

There was plenty to unpack from that frustrating encounter, and here is what stood out.

Arsenal were far from their absolute best. They lacked the ruthlessness shown against Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

With Chelsea reduced to ten men after Moises Caicedo’s reckless challenge on Mikel Merino just 38 minutes in, Arsenal had a golden opportunity to take control. Yet they failed to make the most of it.

Chelsea still looked the sharper side and could easily have taken all three points.

Arsenal were poor. For a team with title ambitions, this was the sort of fixture they should have won. Much like the draw with Sunderland, this derby stalemate acts as a reminder of the work still required.

Arsenal must improve because, in a title race, consistency is everything.

Trossard absence felt

Leandro Trossard’s absence was clear. The Belgian has been in excellent form on the left wing, offering goals, control, and balance. His partnership with Ricardo Calafiori has been central to Arsenal’s attacking rhythm. This was evident in the North London Derby, where his spirited display set the tone for their dominance.

Trossard has been a key figure in Arsenal’s play this season. Against Chelsea, the attack did not click. For much of the first half, it was Chelsea who looked more likely to break through. Gabriel Martinelli contributed, but it is Trossard who has truly lifted the left flank this season.

Lewis Skelly role indication

Mikel Arteta also gave a hint about the long-term role he may have in mind for Myles Lewis Skelly.

The Hale End graduate was introduced at half time, replacing Ricardo Calafiori. On the pitch, Lewis Skelly operated mainly at the base of midfield.

Although his minutes have been limited, largely because of Calafiori’s strong form, Arteta’s decision to trust him in midfield is significant.

The teenager may be developed to return to his original central role, where his long-term future could be.

Title ambitions dented

A draw against Chelsea does little to help Arsenal’s title push. The Gunners could have extended their lead at the top to seven points, but instead remain five points clear of Man City in 2nd place,

City will take encouragement from this result. Despite their setback against Newcastle, Arsenal’s draw has reopened the door and shows that the title race is still very much wide open.

