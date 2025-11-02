What we learned as Arsenal took care of business at Burnley

As if anyone genuinely thought Burnley would upset Arsenal, well, they didn’t.

The Gunners travelled to Turf Moor and did exactly what most expected: they beat the Clarets 2-0. Viktor Gyökeres and Declan Rice scored the decisive goals, helping Arsenal tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

While there was plenty to dissect from this one, here are a few key takeaways.

Gyökeres and Rice brilliance

Viktor Gyökeres’ influence continues to grow. This was arguably his finest performance in Arsenal colours so far. It wasn’t just the goal or his role in the second, it was his link-up play, movement, and the way he constantly stretched Burnley’s back line.

Tellingly, Arsenal struggled to break down Burnley’s low block after he was withdrawn. Being subbed off at half-time felt harsh, especially as he was beginning to look like a proper Arsenal No.9.

As for Declan Rice, his consistency is becoming almost ridiculous. He was everywhere at Turf Moor – breaking up play, dictating tempo, and delivering real quality in the final third. Then there was his goal. That £100 million price tag? He is making it look like a bargain.

At this point, some Gooners probably tune in to Arsenal games just to watch him play. Honestly, does he ever have a bad one?

Saka concern and what the win means

There was one slight concern: Bukayo Saka seems to be operating at around 60%. It almost feels as though he is missing Martin Odegaard’s presence – the Arsenal captain is not expected to return to the pitch until after the November international break.

Ideally, Saka needs to start producing those prime Mohamed Salah numbers, but that will only happen if he begins punishing sides like Burnley more consistently.

Beyond that, the win means Arsenal are now unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions and have not conceded a goal since September. They hold a four-point cushion at the top with eight wins, one draw (Man City), and a single defeat (Liverpool).

Perhaps most impressively, they’ve managed this without Saka hitting top form – and the same can be said for Eberechi Eze.

It could get even better, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus all on the verge of returning. This Arsenal side still has another gear, maybe two. If they find it, few will be able to deny them league glory.

Next up in the Premier League the Gunners face a trip to he Stadium of Light, to take on Sunderland – captained by former Gunner Granit Xhaka.

How confident are you that Arsenal can keep this run going, Gooners?

